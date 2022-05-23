PACIFIC COUNTY — Filing week has come and gone, and local voters will have limited candidates to choose from in nearly all county-level positions up for grabs this November.
The weekly window for prospective candidates to file for any of the offices up for election this year closed at 4 p.m. on May 20, and just one of the 10 local races in Pacific County will be contested this fall — a seat on the PUD Board of Commissioners, with incumbent Dick Anderson of Menlo facing challenger Michelle Layman of Raymond in the nonpartisan race.
Local races that failed to yield more than a single candidate include: county sheriff, with incumbent Robin Souvenir running as an independent; county commissioner, with incumbent Michael “Hawk” Runyon running and stating no party preference; and county prosecuting attorney, with recently appointed incumbent Michael Rothman running as a Republican.
In fact, Rothman is the only candidate filing for any of the county-level races who said he preferred either of the two major parties. Bruce Walker is seeking re-election as the county assessor, and states no party preference as he did in 2018. Joyce Kidd and Renee Goodin are also both running for re-election as county auditor and county treasurer, respectively, and both also state no party preference after aligning themselves with the Democratic Party in their previous runs for office.
The only non-incumbent to file for any of the county-level offices was Emma Rose of South Bend, who filed for the county clerk position that is open after Virginia Leach declined to run for re-election and is retiring at the end of 2022 after 24 years in office. Rose currently serves as the assistant court administrator for the Pacific County Superior Court, and filed to run for county clerk as an independent.
19th LD contest draws a local
Both of the state representative positions in the 19th Legislative District are up for re-election in 2022, and a challenger who filed to take on incumbent state Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) is a peninsula resident.
Kelli Hughes-Ham, an Ilwaco citizen running as a Democrat, was the only challenger to file against Walsh, setting up a showdown with the incumbent this fall. Hughes-Ham is an Ilwaco High School and University of Puget Sound graduate, and now teaches visual arts, English and CTE at IHS.
The 19th LD’s other incumbent up for election, state Rep. Joel McEntire (R-Cathlamet), drew two challengers, setting up an election this August to determine which two candidates will advance to the general election in November.
Cara Cusack, of Chehalis, filed to run against McEntire as a Democrat. Jon-Erik Hegstad, of Longview, also filed to run for the seat as a “Progressive Dem.”
The Observer will have more coverage on these races as the August primary nears.
3rd CD race draws nine
The race for Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District drew nine candidates last week, including Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler.
Herrera Beutler will face several intra-party challengers in the August primary, with many citing the incumbent’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building last Jan. 6 as heavily influencing their decision to run for the post.
Fellow Republican challengers include Army veteran and Trump-backed Joe Kent, Christian author Heidi St. John, and state Rep. Vicki Kraft — each of whom, like Herrera Beutler, reside in Clark County.
Three Democrats originally filed to run for the seat, but one dropped out on the final day of the filing period to back one of the fellow candidates. Brent Hennrich, of Vancouver, filed for the seat on Monday and dropped out of the race on Friday.
Hennrich launched his campaign in the first half of 2021, but indicated on social media that he was leaving the race in lieu of fellow Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an independent auto-shop owner from western Skamania County. Gluesenkamp Perez only launched her campaign on Feb. 22, but reported raising nearly $70,000 in just more than a month before the March 31 quarterly deadline from the Federal Election Commission.
Other candidates that filed for the seat include Stevenson resident Davy Ray, running as a Democrat; Vancouver resident Leslie French, running as a Republican; Longview resident Oliver Black, running under the American Solidarity banner; and Toutle resident Chris Byrd, running as an independent.
