LONG BEACH — It’s been more than a decade since former Washington State Patrol Trooper Scott Johnson stopped Susan Jones in Long Beach on Feb. 10, 2010, for driving under the influence, was grabbed from behind and shot in the head.
A manhunt, investigation and a coincidence led state investigators to arrest Martin Jones of Seaview for attempted murder after ammunition in his home was found to be consistent with the evidence at the scene.
Ten years and appeals galore later, Jones is at the end of his legal rope, having had his last chance to overturn his conviction during a hearing held June 22. One month later, the Washington State Court of Appeals made its final decision, sealing Jones’ fate.
As a result, Jones will continue serving a 50-year sentence. Johnson, who after being shot went on to serve two terms as Pacific County sheriff, now helps operate his family’s Naselle-based earth-moving business.
“My office worked to ensure the defendant faces the consequences of his egregious actions against a law enforcement officer who put his life on the line. Where we have jurisdiction to prosecute violent crimes, I am committed to bringing justice to crime victims and survivors, and accountability for violent criminals,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said this Tuesday. The AG’s office handled the prosecution, since Johnson was a state employee at the time and due to the complexity of the case.
‘Maybe a two’
Jones has consistently denied he shot Johnson and argues that another person is responsible for the shooting. His defense has strenuously pointed to a sketch created from the recollection of George Hill, who was at the scene towing Susan’s car and caught a glimpse of the fleeing suspect.
The sketch, according to locals at the time, appeared to be either Peter or Nicolas Boer, even though Hill later said that on a scale of 1-10, the sketch looked like “maybe a two,” according to court records.
The sketch didn’t get Jones convicted. However, “bunter mark evidence,” also known as a headstamp, on a .22 shell casing casing found at the scene played a pivotal role in the verdict. It was determined to match ammo found at the Jones residence.
Another avenue
Using another means after exhausting prior appeal chances, Jones and his defense counsel turned to a “personal restraint petition (PRP)” to argue his conviction was not only unlawful, but new evidence was available, such as statements allegedly made by Peter Boer, years after Jones’ conviction.
According to court documents, Jones’ defense counsel filed a PRP on April 19, 2017, in the Court of Appeals Division Two and alleged that Boer’s claims were new evidence that required throwing out Jones’ sentence. The court, citing the claims, transferred an amended petition on Feb. 14, 2019, to the Pierce County Superior Court for an evidentiary hearing.
Statements leading up to
During the initial 2010 shooting investigation, officers contacted both Boer brothers, locating Peter first. He initially claimed to be his brother and was subsequently booked into jail on unrelated charges. Officers later found Nicolas, and he denied any involvement in the shooting.
No damning evidence at the time was present to charge either brother with the shooting, but four and a half years later, Peter changed his tune.
While incarcerated at the Stafford Creek Correctional Facility near Aberdeen on Aug. 18, 2014, Peter was interviewed by private investigator Greg Gilbertson, who was working for Jones’ defense counsel, Lenell Nussbaum.
During the interview, Peter provided Gilbertson a hand-written letter stating Nicolas was the suspect and included statements that his brother had shot Johnson and that he was asked to dispose of gun parts after the shooting.
Peter made further statements in a second hand-written letter on Aug. 25, 2014, and during a recorded interview on Aug. 29, 2014. Among the claims, Peter stated his brother “boasted that he had shot the cop” and that he had even asked Nicolas if he had shot Johnson and was told, “Yeah, I do all the bad shit around here.”
However, on Oct. 6, 2014, Peter wrote another letter to Jones’ defense that included conflicting information, according to court documents, and once more on Oct. 17, 2014, court records stated.
‘Paid me money’
Three days later, on Oct. 20, 2014, Peter wrote a letter to Jones’ defense counsel disavowing his previous statements. Three years later, on March 27, 2017, he was interviewed by Jones’ legal team, consisting of Nussbaum and a new private investigator, Winthrop Taylor.
Court documents allege he made even more inconsistent statements in that interview and finally admitted in a declaration that same day that his brother was “joking” when he allegedly made statements he shot Johnson.
According to the same court documents, shortly after Peter was interviewed on Aug. 18, 2014, by Gilbertson, the private investigator deposited money into his prison account. He also was not interviewed in a “neutral manner or by neutral persons,” according to his appeal court documents.
During a hearing for the PRP on May 29, 2019, Peter testified that “this dude [Gilbertson] showed up and gave me money, and I made statements.” Court records confirmed that the transaction was recorded in his prison account.
The State also provided a letter during the 2019 hearing ,written by Peter and dated April 3, 2017, that was sent to Jones’ defense counsel claiming when he was visited by Gilbertson in August 2014, he was “not looking for the truth” and that he “paid me money... and when that didn’t work, he intimidated me into making statements that did not reflect actual events, but rather his needs.”
Following the inconsistencies and allegations, Peter further stated under oath during the hearing that he hadn’t been honest in 2014.
“Absolutely not; I, in those times, I do remember being a stone-cold addict that would do anything. My motto was, I’ll do anything for 50 bucks,” he said, also adding he sustained a head injury in 2004 that resulted in memory loss.
He claims that memory loss, combined with severe drug use, added to his inconsistencies, false claims and vulnerability. During the night of the shooting, Peter was admittedly high on drugs and did not accurately remember the night.
DNA sample
Nicolas was also present during the hearing on May 29, 2019. He denied any involvement in the shooting or that he had made any statements he had shot Johnson to anyone, to either his brother or anyone else, including now-deceased peninsula accountant Gregory McLeod.
He also voluntarily offered up his DNA for comparison to two clues of evidence/DNA from the scene — DNA on Johnson’s uniform and cigarette butts near where Johnson was shot. This is evidence the State believes is vital to the case, and yet not a determining factor, according to the defense.
His sample was collected on Aug. 1, 2019, and was sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for comparison. On Dec. 6, 2019, the crime lab reported that Nicolas’ sample did not match either crime-scene DNA evidence. To date, the DNA found at the scene has not been matched to anyone, including Jones.
“The unidentified DNA found on Scott Johnson’s uniform did not match that of Nicolas Boer — just as it did not match that of Martin Jones,” Nussbaum, who was representing Jones at the time, said. “The lack of Martin Jones’s DNA on Scott Johnson obviously did not clear him of the crime — he was convicted and remains in prison. The lack of Nicolas Boer’s DNA on Scott Johnson’s uniform equally does not ‘clear’ him of the crime.”
Inadmissible
On Jan. 23, 2020, in a ‘Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law,” Pierce County Superior Court Judge Garold E. Johnson dismissed the PRP filed by Jones back in February 2019 after determining that Peter’s statements were not only inconsistent but also hearsay that was “inadmissible” in court, along with double-hearsay from McLeod.
The court’s hearsay rules apply to “out-of-court statements that are made and don’t have evidence to prove the truth of the matter in the statements.” None of the claims lofted by Peter before his disavowal were determined to have evidence to corroborate them.
“Jones failed to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that testimony from Peter Boer would probably have changed the outcome of the 2011 trial,” the judge wrote. “Peter Boer’s proposed testimony relating out-of-court statements allegedly made by Nicolas Boer is inadmissible under the Rules of Evidence and would not be credible to a jury even if they heard it.”
The judge also made it clear that Jones’ defense failed to prove “by a preponderance of the evidence that the alleged out-of-court statements Peter Boer attributed to his brother could not have been discovered by Jones’ trial counsel with the exercise of due diligence.”
Claims of perjury, etc.
Within the PRP petition, Jones’ defense counsel also lodged claims of perjury against Scott Johnson, a Brady violation of suppressed and withheld evidence by the State, and challenged the use of “bunter mark” evidence in the 2011 trial after a President Counsel of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) report in 2016 suggested using such evidence may not be concrete.
A Brady violation consists of accepting a law officer’s testimony at face value despite their credibility having been previously tarnished. According to court records, the judge determined that Jones “failed to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that Trooper Johnson gave false testimony when he testified in State v. Jones in 2011. There is a complete lack of evidence to support Jones’ claim that Trooper Johnson gave false testimony.”
Additionally, the judge also determined that the PCAST claim was invalid, stating, “Jones failed to prove by a preponderance of evidence that the use of the PCAST report would probably have changed the outcome of the trial,” and that if it had been shown to the 2011 jury, it would only have been “relevant to impeach the testimony of the State’s forensic scientist.”
Rights not violated
Following the PRP rejection by the Pierce County Superior Court, Jones’s defense counsel appealed the decision to the Court of Appeals Division Two. A hearing was held on June 22 of this year. Attorney Thommas Kummerow wrote Jones’ opening brief, and attorney Suzanne Elliot performed oral arguments.
Court documents state that Jones’ defense counsel argued “that the superior court erred in concluding that the statements identifying another potential suspect were inadmissible hearsay and therefore did not support granting relief to Jones.” They alleged Jones’ right to present his defense outweighed any and all hearsay rules.
Much like the Superior Court, Appeal Court Justices Bradley A. Maxa, Linda C. Lee and Lisa Sutton concluded that Peter’s statements, along with statements that McLeod allegedly made, were both hearsay and double-hearsay, even going as far as referencing the controlling U.S. case on the subject, Chambers v. Mississippi.
“In Chambers, the Court held [that] a state trial court violated the due process rights of a defendant charged with murder when it refused to allow the defendant to cross-examine a witness named McDonald regarding his sworn confession to the crime, and excluded hearsay grounds the testimony of three persons who stated that McDonald had confessed to the crime,” Maxa wrote.
Denied
Unlike Jones’ case, McDonald’s confessions were made “spontaneously to close acquaintances shortly after the murder” and were “corroborated by witnesses, who testified that “McDonald shot the victim” and the confessions were “self-incriminating.”
As for Jones’ case, the justices determined that two facts differentiated his case from Chambers’ — McDonald had “confessed to the crime” and “the excluded testimony ‘bore persuasive assurances of trustworthiness.’” Neither of which they determined were present in Jones’ case.
All three justices hearing Jones’ appeal agreed that “there may be cases where the right to present a defense outweighs the application of hearsay rules,” but that exception did not apply to Jones’ case.
“We conclude that the superior court’s determination that Peter’s statements constituted inadmissible hearsay did not violate Jones’s constitutional right to present a defense,” the justices stated. “We affirm the superior court’s denial of Jones’s PRP.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.