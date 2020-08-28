ILWACO — The Columbia River Compact agencies of Oregon and Washington met Aug. 27 and canceled a mainstem commercial gillnet fishery that was set for overnight Aug. 31-Sept. 1.
Seasons are carefully designed and monitored to stay within quotas established to aid recovery of troubled salmon runs and meet legal obligations to the Columbia River treaty tribes. In the case of the last August gillnet opening, the upriver bright Chinook salmon allocation has already been reached, necessitating a slightly early end to the summer fishery.
Landings for the initial five periods (between Aug. 10-25) total 11,833 Chinook, 198 coho and 321 white sturgeon, according to the compact’s Aug. 27 fact sheet.
“The 6th fishing period just concluded at 6 a.m. [Aug. 27] so formal estimates of catch and stock composition are not yet available. Initial reports suggest that catches were spotty and landings will likely be somewhat lower than the initial period this week; visual inspection of the landed Chinook indicates the proportion of bright stocks in the catch was slightly lower than what has been observed to date,” the compact said.
2020 fall Select Area commercial fisheries began Aug. 4 in Youngs Bay. Landings through Aug. 20 were “extremely poor” with only 74 Chinook and 9 coho delivered.
