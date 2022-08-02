NASELLE — The maypole dancers stole the show.
“I think that was pretty phenomenal!” said emcee Lyle Haataja as the exuberant girls left their colorful tangled ribbons and took their bow.
The 20th Naselle Finnish American Folk Festival is in the books, with president Jennifer Boggs and her committee delighted to welcome back the event — missing for four years because of the covid shutdown.
“We had approximately 1,500 attendees from 22 different states, including Massachusetts and Florida,” said a thrilled Boggs as events concluded Sunday.
The festival was dreamed up 40 years ago to celebrate Finnish heritage with music, dance, food and cultural activities.
And connections with Naselle and its environs were legion, not just Finns but people claiming Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and even Icelandic heritage. There were Wirkkalas at every turn.
“The magic is the fiber of the community,” said 77-year-old Glen Johnson, who took part in the oldest age division of Saturday morning’s Paavo Nurmi walk. He and his wife Susan were among 59 who ran or walked the 5K course.
The longtime resident of Nyberg Road, now living in Seattle, is the great grandson of Naselle pioneers Antti and Matilta Wirkkala who cleared timber in 1886. Connections are precious, he said. “You see people and can say one word and you pick up right where you left off years ago,” smiled Johnson, who traversed the exhibits wearing his medal.
Concert headliner Eeppi Ursin, the Finlandia Foundation National’s performer of the year, delighted with the Finnish national anthem as part of Saturday’s well-attended welcoming ceremony on the Naselle High School track.
Veikko Valli, honorary Finnish consul from Portland, joined emcee Mike Swanson in greeting the crowd. Valli noted that “even with the happiest culture in the world,” tiny Finland welcomes the positive support that pervades Naselle. “We still need people who love and cherish our unique part of the world,” he said.
A maypole tradition
Naselle history teacher Haleigh See was beaming with pride as she watched her colorfully clad team dance around the maypole, skirts swirling, ducking under the ribbons which tangled tightly around the centerpiece.
As a little girl, she had been one of them. Her youngsters practiced all through July to learn the moves. “They are wonderful — they are the best part of the kids,” she said.
Haataja, who welcomed attendees at Friday’s opening ceremony, agreed. “It’s the coolest thing I have ever seen,” he enthused.
The Finn Fest began in 1982 as a one-day event attended by 3,000 people and morphed into a three-day festival held every couple of years, though curtailed by covid. In 2006, Naselle had the honor of hosting the national Finnish American Festival. “Thanks to our cousins in Astoria, we pulled it off!” Haataja recalled.
Colorful culture
Outside, the more energetic took part in contests, tossing boots or Nokia phones. The wife-carrying race attracted five couples who stopped giggling just long enough to race back and forth between traffic cones to earn bragging rights.
Inside, classrooms and corridors at Naselle School offered more serious culture, displays of high school class portraits and pioneer photos from the Appelo Archives Center.
Kurt Koivu drew an audience to display his puukkos, traditional curved Finnish belt knives that have a rich history as a rural talisman.
Very, very carefully, he demonstrated two ways to test their sharpness, then asked his audience for a definition of whittling. Hearing no precise explanations, his answer was almost whimsical. “Whittling is a meditative process,” he said, with a canny smile. “It’s different from wood carving …”
Films highlighted Finnish history, culture and migration patterns. Speakers included Karl Marlantes, author of “Deep River.” So many attended his first talk that his second was moved to a larger location.
Down the hall, Crystal Gardner highlighted quilts that she and other fabric artists had created. Some had old-fashioned muted color choices and styles; others were created with blocks that preserved prior Finn Fest T-shirt designs.
Music of the north
In another room, Darlene Bjornsgard was showing Pat O’Connor Nelson and a visitor a 110-year-old doll, one of many antique cultural items and souvenirs on display. Some dolls were fashioned in Germany and exported to Finland. Close by, a “harpiano” musical instrument dating back to 1915 owned by John and Emilia Ullakko was encased under glass.
Music was a key component. For kantele player Valerie Blessley, there was an emotional reminder — the January death of her inspirational teacher Wilho Saari, one of the world’s greatest players of the traditional stringed instrument.
“They are asking me to perform the kantele knowing that Wilho is gone,” she said with reverence. “That’s some big shoes to fill!
“He did more for kantele in the United States than anyone.”
Celebrating connections
The food had authentic flavors, and the gym, temporarily renamed Tori, which means market, featured Finnish and Scandinavian crafts. Long Beach author Jan Bono promoted her latest literary work amid booths selling ceramics and dolls.
Anita Raistakka, in full traditional garb, had an “ask me” label attached to her dress to signal visitors she was available to answer any questions. As she left the Appelo Archives booth, where she had been helping enthusiastic director Annika Kay, she greeted Greg Nelson, longtime teacher at the Naselle schools. As they caught up with each other’s news, she handed him a souvenir copy of the Finnish American Reporter newspaper.
The cover story was a tribute to Wilho Saari, Nelson’s father-in-law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.