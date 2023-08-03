NASELLE — Organizers of the Finnish American Folk Festival of Naselle have voted to cancel the 2024 event.

The reason is because there are plans for its traditional venue, the Naselle Schools campus, to be remodeled.

(1) comment

Jane Dykes
Jane Dykes

What a blow to all those who attend and participate. Maybe have a fall fest?

