The Chinook Fire is now 90% contained and firefighters from multiple agencies have formed a handline around the entire fire. Crews plan to work throughout the day to completely contain the pesky fire.
Crews have had a difficult time getting control of the fire that is burning in a clear cut section of forestry lands and originated on Nov. 15 close to Chinook. The fire is currently estimated to be approximately 35 acres, but officials expect the total acreage to increase because a more in-depth survey was conducted.
Winds gusting to over 40 mph stymied fire-control efforts along with unseasonably dry conditions.
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall has been closely monitoring the fire and working with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
The Level 1 (get ready) evacuation order for Chinook was cancelled. A reverse 911 message was sent to affected residences. The fire no longer presents a risk to personal safety or property.
Second fire
McDougall reported that another fire started Thursday above Knappton, which is located between Naselle and the Astoria-Megler Bridge.
“There was an additional firestart last night about 4:30,” McDougall said. “This will be the Brix Road Fire. It’s kind of over the [by] the Quarantine Station on [State Route 401]. It’s up above the Quarantine Station. It’s the same type of general incident and it’s at 4.5 acres.”
The Quarantine Station is the nearest landmark but is not in danger.
“We have some regional crews that are in fighting that fire. DNR has overhead over there and we’ve got some crews from around the region that are helping fight that fire,” McDougall added.
The fires have originated in areas where active slash burning was being conducted but officials have not released a specific cause for either fire. DNR issued several active slash burn permits for the area and has suspended permits through at least Monday, Nov. 21, when rain is forecast to return.
In all, five new firestarts were reported in this DNR region on Thursday.
