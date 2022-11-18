Chinook Fire

A fire continues to smoulder above Chinook Friday, but is expected to be fully contained Friday.

 PACIFIC COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

The Chinook Fire is now 90% contained and firefighters from multiple agencies have formed a handline around the entire fire. Crews plan to work throughout the day to completely contain the pesky fire.

Crews have had a difficult time getting control of the fire that is burning in a clear cut section of forestry lands and originated on Nov. 15 close to Chinook. The fire is currently estimated to be approximately 35 acres, but officials expect the total acreage to increase because a more in-depth survey was conducted.

