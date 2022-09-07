PACIFIC COUNTY — Last week a University of Washington professor predicted that the state was done with heatwaves this summer, but the National Weather Service — and the weather itself — don't agree.
The NWS Portland has issued a rare Fire Weather Watch for the entire southern Washington Coast and all the way south through Florence, Oregon. The danger is expected to last into the weekend with a strong easterly wind setting up. Temperatures could again brush against 90 degrees again in parts of Pacific County this weekend.
According to the NWS Portland, a shortwave trough — a disturbance in the mid or upper level of the atmosphere — is moving into the region.
“As the aforementioned shortwave trough slides southeastward into the Northern Rocky Mountain states, a diffuse backdoor front will slide down out of British Columbia across the inland [Pacific] Northwest and into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, Thursday night into Friday,” NWS Portland Meteorologist Colby Neuman said.
“This will induce a gradual strengthening of the east winds across the entire forecast area, and result in widespread fire weather concerns from the Cascades to the coast, Friday into at least Saturday. Winds will be the strongest along the west slopes of the Cascades,” he added.
The Fire Weather Watch is in effect through at least Sept. 10 with sustained easterly winds forecast to be 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. The relative humidity is forecast to be 20-25%.
“Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the watch bulletin says.
Grass and brush in the Willapa Hills is unseasonably tall at the moment, due largely in part to late spring rains that fueled last minute growth. Some brush usually only about a foot tall is upwards of 6ft in some areas.
