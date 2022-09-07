Fire weather ahead

PACIFIC COUNTY — Last week a University of Washington professor predicted that the state was done with heatwaves this summer, but the National Weather Service — and the weather itself — don't agree.

The NWS Portland has issued a rare Fire Weather Watch for the entire southern Washington Coast and all the way south through Florence, Oregon. The danger is expected to last into the weekend with a strong easterly wind setting up. Temperatures could again brush against 90 degrees again in parts of Pacific County this weekend.

