A double wide-manufactured home burned to the ground Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Ocean Park.
No injuries were reported from the fire and the cause is still under investigation, said Jacob Brundage, fire chief for Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
Firefighters from Pacific County Fire District No. 1 and the Long Beach Fire Department arrived at about 9 p.m. to the fire on the 2200 block of 227th Place. The house was already engulfed by fire when firefighters arrived. The fire spread rapidly due to strong winds, Brundage said. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze as it threatened nearby occupied homes.
Although the home was a total loss, nearby buildings sustained minimal damage, Brundage said in a release to the Chinook Observer Thursday.
Fire crews extinguished hot spots from the fire until about midnight.
Fifteen firefighters from Pacific County Fire District No. 1 and Long Beach Fire Department went to the fire. The Public Utilities District and American Red Cross also went to the call and provided assistance.
