OCEAN PARK — Investigation of a fire in Ocean Park on Jan. 2 that took the life of 16-year-old Paige J. Thornton has been completed by the Pacific County Sheriff's Office. It details the final moments of her life and her father's heroics.
The fire erupted at approximately 10:43 a.m. at the single-wide trailer on the 2200 block of 227th Place.
It quickly consumed the home and attached buildings. Fire crews from Pacific County Fire District 1 and the Ocean Park Fire Department were on scene within minutes and quickly knocked down the fire.
However, they discovered Thornton's father, Steven W. Thornton — suffering from cuts and other injuries after attempting to rescue his daughter — and the victim deceased inside a bathroom.
Former Sgt./Fire Investigator Jon Ashley led the inquiry seeking to determine what caused the fire and what moments led up to the tragic outcome. Along with Fire District 1 Assistant Chief Brad Weatherby and fire crews, Ashley combs through the charred remains of the home.
According to the fire investigation report, Ashley could not pinpoint an exact cause of the fire but found that it likely originated in a bump-out or an extension from the trailer where he discovered significant fire scarring.
"The area of origin appeared to be in the corner of a bump-out in the living area that was just outside the door to the bedroom at the front of the trailer. There was a couch with an end table on either side of the couch in the bump-out," he stated in the report.
"I observed that the north of the couch was more burnt, and the wall had more char and more missing structural members on the north side of the bump-out. The end table on the north side was nearly completely consumed. I observed that the char was deeper on the underneath side of the table than on the top. This would indicate that the fire consumed the end table from underneath," he added.
Ashley and assisting personnel excavated into the char of the trailer and found aluminum wire, stereo speaker wiring, and a coiled-up lamp cord. They also located at least five space heaters inside the trailer varying in wattage between 1000 and 1500 watts.
Most tragically, the victim was located in a small bathroom that was accessed by a bedroom located at the north end of the bump-out, where the most extensive fire damage was discovered.
"A fire in the north corner of the bump-out would have prevented her from exiting the trailer through the living room. [She] was positioned as if [she] had collapsed in the small space," Ashley stated in his report.
According to the coroner's report, Paige attempted to escape the blaze through the bathroom by trying to break out the bathroom windows but fell victim to smoke inhalation and the heat of the fire.
Her father also attempted to break out windows in the north section of the trailer, trying to climb in and rescue her, but heat and severe cuts to his hands overtook him. He was transported by ambulance to Ocean Beach Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
"The fire prevented anyone from rescuing her," Ashley also stated in his report. "Fire is determined to be accidental and not suspicious in nature."
The trailer was a total loss, and fire losses are estimated to be up to $100,000.
