OLYMPIA — With hot and dry weather coming this week, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources wants the public to help prevent wildfires.
“Our firefighters are concerned that we may see more wildfires this week due to rising temperatures and higher wind speeds,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said June 10. “With 71 percent of our state experiencing drought effects, and no rain forecast, we all need to be extremely cautious when outdoors.”
This Wednesday, temperatures in some places on the west side of the state will be 20 to 30 degrees above normal and temperatures near 100 across much of the east of the Cascades. Farther south, Portland is predicted to hit 96. On the coast, Long Beach Peninsula temps are expected to top out in the mid-70s, but dry and windy conditions will produced produce conditions conducive to wildfires.
Increasing winds along with the hot, dry weather, can wreak havoc on any tiny spark. The amount of rain many areas received late last week contributed to growing grass, which will dry out at an accelerated pace over the week that will serve as fuel for any fire that starts.
As of Monday, DNR has responded to 478 fire calls. Snowpack is lower than average and is melting faster and earlier.
Safety tips for preventing wildfires
(http://www.dnr.wa.gov/WildfirePrevention)
Here are some steps to ensure fire-safety:
• Only build campfires when and where authorized, and put them completely out.
• Make sure all off-road vehicles have a properly functioning catalytic converter or approved spark arrester.
• Dispose of lit smoking materials appropriately.
• Remember that discharging fireworks or use of incendiary ammunition or exploding targets is illegal on public lands.
Stay connected during wildfire season
DNR’s Fire Twitter: http://twitter.com/waDNR_fire
Incident Information System (InciWeb): http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/
Anyone who spots a wildfire should call 911 as soon as possible to report it.
