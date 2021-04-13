PACIFIC COUNTY — For the third year in a row, a dry April spell is on the horizon, and residents across the state are being asked to take extra precautions to avoid starting wildfires.
For the next week, the state is expected to see warmer than usual temperatures with low relative humidity. In other words, this is prime fire weather early in the season.
From April 14 through at least this weekend, high temperatures in Pacific County are forecast to be in the mid to upper 70s before sliding back to the season’s normal highs of the upper 50s to mid-60s next week.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has already issued a press release urging the public to take extra precautions outdoors, including only using approved fire pits and checking to ensure fires are completely out when they leave campsites or done burning debris.
“Last year, we experienced one of the most devastating wildfire years in our state’s history,” DNR Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. “Checking your burn piles and keeping a hose nearby when burning yard debris, and putting out your campfires completely before walking are easy ways to keep your neighbors safe as the weather gets warmer.”
Pacific County had several stints with wildfires in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and this year is expected to be equally as intense, with warmer than usual spring temperatures drying out the brush earlier and earlier each year. In 2019, several wildfires in the county erupted before April, including a several-acre fire north of Menlo. Active fire news dominated the front page of the Chinook Observer on April 15, 2020.
