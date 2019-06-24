Firefighters burned off a section of beach grass in the Peninsula’s western dunes near Bolstad beach approach in Long Beach on June 19. The exercise was practice for the fast-moving wildfires that sometimes occur in the dunes, which are covered with dense stands of European dune grass, a “one-hour” fuel that dries and is ready to burn within an hour of being wet. Weeks with little precipitation mean the coming Independence Day celebrations are particularly fraught with danger for fires in the dunes, which also contain many pitch-rich beach pines. The burn was partly intended to build public awareness of the fire danger. Several off-road fire trucks surrounded the area with a back up in the parking lot and hoses connected to fire hydrant.