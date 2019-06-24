Firefighters burned off a section of beach grass in the Peninsula’s western dunes near Bolstad beach approach in Long Beach on June 19. The exercise was practice for the fast-moving wildfires that sometimes occur in the dunes, which are covered with dense stands of European dune grass, a “one-hour” fuel that dries and is ready to burn within an hour of being wet. Weeks with little precipitation mean the coming Independence Day celebrations are particularly fraught with danger for fires in the dunes, which also contain many pitch-rich beach pines. The burn was partly intended to build public awareness of the fire danger. Several off-road fire trucks surrounded the area with a back up in the parking lot and hoses connected to fire hydrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.