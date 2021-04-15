SMITH CREEK — Unseasonable fire weather was apparent on April 15 when a burn pile quickly got out of control and consumed a home, several RVs and erupted into nearby forestland near Smith Creek Road north of Raymond along U.S. Highway 101.
Pacific County Dispatch (PacCom) was notified around 1 p.m. of a fully engulfed structure fire with at least one RV also ablaze. The first units from the Raymond Fire Department to arrive on the scene found a chaotic fire that was quickly spreading in all directions due to strong winds from the northeast.
Pacific County Fire District No. 3 also responded to the scene and took over incident command as the fire was outside Raymond's city limits. Additional responders from the South Bend Volunteer Fire Department, Arctic Fire, Cosmopolis Fire Department, Montesano Fire Department, Pacific County Sheriff's Office, and Washington State Department of Natural Resources aided in the battle, too.
Firefighters had a tough time getting the upper hand on the stubborn fire due to water supply issues. Fire engines and tenders had to make a several-mile journey to the nearest fire hydrant on Park Avenue in the Riverdale area of Raymond. They spent the entire afternoon making trips back and forth.
Due to water supply issues, each time firefighters began getting the upper hand on the fire, they would nearly run out of water. The fire would then rekindle, with flames reaching upwards of 15-20 feet high from the home.
Making matters worse, unseasonably high temperatures took a toll on firefighters who all were wearing their thick and heavy personal protective equipment that consists of at least fire pants, a coat, boots and a helmet. Those who directly attacked the fire with fire hoses also had to don self-contained breathing apparatus that added additional weight.
Physical exhaustion led to firefighters having to take breaks one after another to cool off before they jumped back into the fight. One of them even vomited before she got back into the action, refusing to quit before the fire was completely out.
By 4 p.m., responders were still working the fire after a DNR helicopter arrived on the scene and determined the fire was outside the agency's jurisdiction. It made several passes overheard assessing the scene before departing without dispensing fire retardant. DNR brush truck crews arrived and took over fire suppression in the woodlands.
The Washington State Department of Transportation set up traffic control on US 101 to help water supply engines and tenders make their journeys smoother. The roadway was down to one lane for about two and a half hours before DOT departed, leaving fire responders to handle traffic control for themselves.
As of 6 p.m., units continue to douse the fire entirely, with engines and tenders still making water supply runs. The home and surrounding trailers were destroyed in the blaze, and a family dog perished. There was no other loss of life. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
