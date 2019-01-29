ILWACO — Ilwaco Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of smoke at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco on Sunday, Jan. 27.
No injuries were reported.
Hospital staff alerted the fire department at approximately 12:15 p.m. after noticing smoke and an odor coming from the ventilation system.
The source of the smoke was determined to be a diesel furnace in the basement boiler room. The furnace was shut down as firefighters inspected for hot spots.
The call lasted approximately 30 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.