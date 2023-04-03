LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Ballots for the April 25 special election are slated to arrive in mailboxes later this week, and supporters and opponents of a consumer fireworks ban are beginning to make their pitch to peninsula voters.
Both the City of Long Beach and Pacific County have placed non-binding measures on this month’s ballot, asking registered, eligible voters in the city and the peninsula’s unincorporated areas if the sale and discharge of consumer fireworks should be prohibited within their respective borders.
The results of the advisory votes will be taken into account by the city and county’s legislative bodies in considering whether they should move ahead with passing a consumer fireworks ban. Both have put in place modest restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks that are set to be in place for the first time during this summer’s Fourth of July holiday, but have stopped short of an all-out ban.
Paul Plakinger, the county’s chief administrative officer, has said that the Pacific County Board of Commissioners are looking for voter turnout of at least 60%, along with 60% support for a ban, for them to seriously consider adopting a consumer fireworks ban on the peninsula. Long Beach has not identified or mandated any such preconditions, according to David Glasson, the city’s administrator.
The campaigns from supporters and opponents of a ban have heated up in recent weeks, most notably by the formation of a single-election political committee, Committee for a Ban on Fireworks. The group, which registered with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission in early March, has launched a campaign to “Ban the Boom,” thus far featuring yard signs that have sprouted up mostly on the north end of the peninsula and letters to the editor.
The committee has reported receiving nearly $6,300 from more than 30 donors as of March 31. Most of the contributions have come from peninsula residents, with a handful appearing to come from out-of-county residents who own homes on the peninsula.
Voters’ guide
The official voters’ guide that will appear in mailboxes for this month’s special election has been finalized, with the two sides making their pitches to voters on why they should support or oppose a ban on fireworks.
While both the county and city are running separate measures, the two entities coordinated on language when explaining why they decided to put the issue on the ballot and what they hope it accomplished.
The county commissioners and city councilors said they recognized that fireworks “are a traditional way of celebrating national independence and the Fourth of July,” but that the bodies also “recognize risks and consequences of the discharge of consumer fireworks that may be detrimental to the public health, safety, and welfare.”
“The board [and council] will consider the results of this non-binding advisory proposition when determining what action, if any, should be taken with regards to regulating the sale and discharge of consumer fireworks” in Long Beach and on the peninsula, they concluded.
For ban
In the “for” and “against” section of the voters’ guide, those in support of prohibiting consumer fireworks argue that what makes the peninsula special is its natural beauty, which business and tourism groups use to market the area to potential visitors.
“Fireworks do not support this image,” they wrote. “Every year, fireworks wreak havoc on humans and nature alike.”
They cited a prior survey from the Pacific County Tourism Bureau showing that 41.2% of small business owners want a ban because they lose business or have to close during the Fourth of July holiday.
“Residents experience fireworks shaking their windows and landing on their roofs, decks, and yards,” they said, claiming that many residents leave town or spend the holiday watering their roof and yard to protect against fires. “Veterans who served in combat, wildlife, and pets are all traumatized by the sporadic flashes of light and explosive booms.”
Supporters of a ban said increasingly hot and dry summers have created a “tinderbox,” and a fire could quickly sweep through the peninsula and destroy property and threaten lives.
“Towns have successfully banned fireworks, created new traditions, and have enjoyed increased visitorship and a thriving economy as a result,” they concluded. We, too, can accomplish this and ensure the wellbeing of all residents and businesses.”
For fireworks
Those against a consumer fireworks ban within Long Beach city limits said the ability to use fireworks sustains a longstanding tradition “that brings parents, children and grandchildren, tourists, their families and friends to Long Beach.”
“Tourism supplies a major source of revenue that supports our businesses such as our stores, lodges, and various events in the community,” they wrote.
Opponents of a ban pointed to the ordinance that Long Beach passed in 2021 to limit the number of days that fireworks could be sold and discharged in the city, saying time is needed to determine what effect it has on the community.
An online version of the voters’ guide can be found at www.tinyurl.com/voters-guide.
