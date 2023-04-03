Ban the Boom fireworks ballot sign

Yard signs signal support for an advisory ballot measure that might convince elected officials in Long Beach and unincorporated areas of the peninsula to join Ilwaco in enacting a ban on consumer fireworks.

 PATRICK WEBB

LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Ballots for the April 25 special election are slated to arrive in mailboxes later this week, and supporters and opponents of a consumer fireworks ban are beginning to make their pitch to peninsula voters.

Both the City of Long Beach and Pacific County have placed non-binding measures on this month’s ballot, asking registered, eligible voters in the city and the peninsula’s unincorporated areas if the sale and discharge of consumer fireworks should be prohibited within their respective borders.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.