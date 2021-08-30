PACIFIC COUNTY — Vigorous debate about toughening fireworks restrictions engaged dozens of speakers and attendees during a public hearing at last week’s regular Pacific County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The virtual hearing will help shape commissioners’ response to widespread dissatisfaction with the county’s current fireworks ordinance. A new draft of the ordinance, which county officials stressed was just preliminary language to get the ball rolling on the issue, would limit the sale and purchase of fireworks to four days, down from the current eight days, and the use and discharge of fireworks to three days, also down from the current eight days.
The ordinance would also allow for an emergency ban to be declared if extreme fire danger exists, or if the Washington State Department of Natural Resources has issued a burn ban. If needed, the emergency ban would be imposed by the chair of the county commissioners, in consultation with the fire marshal.
A majority of those testifying were in favor of an outright ban on at least consumer fireworks. Of the roughly 25 people who spoke, about 60% were in favor of a ban, about 15% were in favor of limiting the number of days fireworks can be sold and discharged, and about 25% were in favor of making few if any changes to current rules.
Many speakers shared personal fireworks experiences, both positive and negative, that have helped shape their views on the issue.
Seeking a banTokeland resident Connie King, speaking in support of a ban, said her and her husband’s house caught fire in the early morning hours of July 5 from fireworks being lit off by a neighbor. A “good part” of the house was lost to the fire, and she said they probably would have lost the whole house if not for a pair of good Samaritans who helped fight the blaze until firefighters arrived. The house was still without a roof as of the hearing, King said.
Kathleen Davies quoted from the Seashore Conservation Area — which includes the beach and is managed by Washington State Parks — which says that the purpose of the area is for the preservation of shore and wildlife, as well as allowing people to “relax away from the tensions of modern life.”
“I feel that fireworks are out of hand and no longer appropriate. They’re hazardous to the shore, wildlife and sealife. The noise, smoke, toxins from the fireworks, plastics and trash wash out into the ocean every year,” Davies said. “Fireworks suppress the rights of residents and property owners from enjoying life during the fireworks [discharge period] and is an anxious and tension-filled time of stress and worry, especially because of the danger to our well-being and property.”
Oysterville resident Shelby Mooney says the drafted ordinance, as written, “has no teeth, no penalty.” She said recent Fourth of July experiences have seemingly gotten worse because of bans being implemented in nearby communities in Grays Harbor, Thurston and Clark Counties, and urged the county to support a bill introduced in the 2021 legislative session — House Bill 1059 — that would allow counties and cities to more quickly implement bans on consumer fireworks than state law currently allows.
“People come here to light off fireworks, because where they live has done the right thing and has banned them,” Mooney said. “They trash our beaches, damage our clam beds, pollute the water, affect our wildlife and birds and animals, and traumatize our pets. And when they leave, we are still cleaning up the beaches after them for months.”
Dawnya Davis, Long Beach resident and owner of The Grooming Garage in Ocean Park, a dog grooming, boarding and daycare facility, said she and the seven contractors who work for her company had to shut down for eight days during the fireworks discharge period. While she didn’t mind taking the financial hit because it helped out other local businesses, she said the death toll on the dogs, “which are my clients,” from this year’s Fourth of July was “enormous.”
“I am a fourth-generation resident. I grew up here, I vacationed here, I did every Fourth of July here since I was born. Never in my life have I ever seen the amount of explosions, the amount of debris, PTSD. We helped many people through their PTSD, with their dogs being put to sleep and suffering strokes,” Davis, also a veterinary technician, said, adding that the number of dogs on sedative drugs this year was huge.
She said the peninsula would be better served by only having professional fireworks displays, “and not allowing fireworks in the hands of people who do not have experience with any form of fireworks.”
One of the most notable speakers during the public hearing wasn’t a Pacific County resident. Dave Kokot, president of the Washington State Association of Fire Marshals and a fire protection engineer with the Spokane Fire Department, said the association he leads supports tightened limits on what days fireworks can be discharged — partial bans — and “fully supports full bans” on fireworks.
Kokot cited statistics for the city of Spokane since they adopted a full fireworks ban 29 years ago. For the 10 years before the ban was put in place, the city was averaging 104 fires and 29 injuries during each Fourth of July weekend. Since then, the city is averaging five fires and fewer than five injuries for each Fourth of July weekend.
“There are still people who are going to have fireworks, no matter what. But those bans do work, they do provide a much safer environment for the citizens of our city, and we hope that you consider that for your area as well,” Kokot said. “Our association does support a partial ban, but we do want to have the commissioners consider going to a full ban.”
Few changes neededSeveral business owners spoke out against a ban or steeply limiting the days that fireworks can be used, saying they could have a seriously negative effect on the local economy.
Jeff Harrell, who owns and operates several businesses in Pacific County, said he’s not in favor of a ban because of the area’s long tradition as a fireworks haven and the shot in the arm that Fourth of July visitors provide to local businesses.
“The businesses, which most of you [attending the hearing] love to enjoy — whether they’re food, whether they’re recreation, whether they’re entertainment — need to have that weekend or three days of business from tourism. We thrive on tourism,” Harrell said.
Harrell said comparing Spokane to Long Beach isn’t valid, because there is space to keep people from lighting off fireworks inside city limits. Instead of a ban, Harrell said there should be better management about where fireworks can be discharged.
“If there is an ordinance not to shoot fireworks in the grid (in the streets and on private properties) … and we forced them to the beach, I think you would find that a lot of this will resolve itself — as well as the opportunity for Pacific County to gain some revenue in citing people who are shooting fireworks off in the grid,” Harrell said.
William Marsh, who also owns and operates businesses in the county, said he believes that the viewpoint of the county’s working-class people is missing among those who testified that they want to ban fireworks.
“We’re trying to impose these bans, and the economic impact it will have on these families — these people who just try to make it through the winter — is huge. I think those voices are being lost,” Marsh said. “I haven’t personally bought a firework in probably 20 years, but I understand the economic impact it can have on our community if we reduce this. Even cutting things down to, say, three days. If we have Fourth of July on a Wednesday, people who were coming into town — that apparently we want to keep out of town — might not be able to get off and they can only come in on a Saturday or a Sunday.”
Marsh also said that holding a public hearing on an early Tuesday afternoon does not make it easy for working people to make their voices heard, and alleged that the county may have done so intentionally — although the county commissioners normally hold public hearings during their two regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Shannon Ahern, co-owner of Marsh’s Free Museum, said the money over a Fourth of July weekend covers the annual salary of 1.5 employees, and without the money the holiday brings in they would have to reduce staff. She said banning fireworks would take a lot away from the local economy and businesses.
At a Long Beach City Council meeting in July, Andi Day, executive director of the Long Beach Visitors Bureau, said that data suggests the peninsula could actually be losing business because of the lack of fireworks regulations. Long Beach and two nearby tourism competitors, Cannon Beach and Ocean Shores, were on a similar visitation trend this year up until the Fourth of July weekend, she said, when Long Beach’s levels dropped off while Cannon Beach and Ocean Shores remained steady.
“There could be a lot of different explanations for that, but [Cannon Beach and Ocean Shores] have both restricted or banned fireworks. And I wonder if we’re getting to a point where we’re actually losing some business because of fireworks?” Day asked.
Finding middle groundWhile most of those who testified at the hearing were steadfast in their support for either a full ban or keeping the rules as they are, some speakers sought to try and find some kind of middle ground on the issue. The drafted ordinance seems to represent that middle ground, but most of the people who testified think the ordinance would go either too far or not far enough.
Long Beach resident Magen Michaud said she was in favor of a ban on consumer fireworks, but supported allowing commercial fireworks shows to continue, such as those traditionally held by the cities of Long Beach and Ilwaco. She said the professional shows could help alleviate concerns some business owners have about the effect a fireworks ban may have on local businesses, but that they should have to adhere to any emergency orders because of the threat of extreme fire dangers.
Glenn and Hillary Trusty, who run several businesses in the area, said they were in favor of trying to find a balance between the two sides, as well as better managing the holiday and enforcing rules that are already on the book.
“We’re not really enforcing the codes and the rules that are in place, so we’re going straight to a ban seems to be the motivation. And I’m against that ban, because I think we can find a better way to build this plan,” Glenn Trusty said. “I can understand the reduction in the sales, and maybe even the reduction [of the discharge of fireworks] … I’m totally against banning fireworks completely, and I hope the county sees that there’s a way to build a plan, not a ban.”
South Bend business owner Craig Spredeman said he supports a ban on consumer fireworks, but that if a ban is put in place local jurisdictions need to consider funding alternate entertainment opportunities to attract people to the area, such as laser or drone displays or concerts.
“I would just like to see not only the stick, but the carrot. So if you can find some way to not only restrict the problem with the fireworks, but encourage other methods to take care of the problems, that’s what I’d like to see from [the commissioners],” Spredeman said.
As expected, no decisions were made by the commissioners at the meeting. The public hearing is set to be continued at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28, and will be conducted via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/347547406.
“Between now and then we’ll continue to do work on your behalf,” said county administrative officer Kathy Spoor. “We appreciate everybody’s comments and feedback. It gives [the commissioners] stuff to consider as we continue to move forward on this, and I don’t think there’s any plan to make any rash or quick decisions. We want to make the right decision, recognizing that whatever decision’s made is not going to be right for everyone.”
