PACIFIC COUNTY — The continuing dry spell that lasted into the Fourth of July weekend upped the ante on already-high fire danger here. Many jurisdictions around the state imposed emergency orders to ban fireworks at the last minute, including the City of South Bend. However, during a special meeting on June 29, the Pacific County Commissioners were reminded they haven’t taken steps to give our county that option.
Public comment kicked off the meeting. Speakers kept their comments brief, and most only stated they felt it was too risky to allow private fireworks this year. None of the public voiced support for allowing fireworks to continue this year.
“I am really concerned because with Thurston County, Clark County, Cosmopolis and South Bend and more I think, banning fireworks I think we are going to have an inundation of people coming here, and I think it’s highly dangerous because of our dry conditions,” Skyler Walker said.
As it turned out, pre-staged professional and volunteer responders were kept very busy over the holiday. They managed to control small fires before they got out of hand. For example, in Long Beach firefighters quickly doused a fire in a large trash dumpster on the Bolstad beach approach as darkness fell July 4. Park rangers were able to extinguish furniture that was alight near brush in the Beards Hollow area the morning of July 5.
Not much could be done
According to County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor, she was contacted by commissioners in late June about wildfire danger and what actions the county could take. As a result, she spent most of the day June 28 contacting state officials to clarify what authority, if any, the county had on such short notice.
“It was a popular topic at the Washington Association of County Officials meeting yesterday,” Spoor said. “Fireworks bans were the topic of discussion, and many counties were in kind of the same position. What we heard is the law does allow us to do something like this, but we have to do it at least a year in advance. It does not allow us to do that (ban) even under the most extreme weather conditions.”
Spoor also learned that Gov. Jay Inslee was contemplating three different actions, including a statewide ban, a ban that would allow counties to opt-out, or waive a year-in-advance mandate for local bans. Ultimately, Inslee did not end up taking action.
“From a legal standpoint, your hands are somewhat tied,” Spoor informed the commissioners regarding what actions they have other than just encouraging residents and tourists to skip the festive booms and crackles this year.
No jurisdiction on the beach
Regardless of decisions by county officials, even if a ban were placed, the county’s jurisdiction ends at the dune grass line on the beaches. The state controls the coastal beaches, and only state officials can issue a ban.
“The beach itself doesn’t belong to the county,” Commissioner Frank Wolfe said. “The beach itself is state property and is managed by the state and overseen by the state. The police authority on the beach in the state up to the end of the beach, which is roughly where the dune grass begins.”
“I’ll tell you fireworks and dune grass do not mix. I spent 10 years or more, actually 14 years or more, in the Ocean Park Fire Department as a volunteer in the early days. I’ve never seen anything more frightening than a beach grass fire on the Fourth of July coming down at me at about 40 miles per hour because the wind was blowing it. Once it starts, it’s almost impossible to put it out,” Wolfe added.
Once the county adopts language under an ordinance that states a ban can be placed under specific conditions, it would have the authority to enforce it, but the change must be made one year prior to the fireworks periods specified by state law. The board or fire marshal would then have the power to decide to issue the ban.
“We enforce laws, but we can only enforce laws that are there,” Sheriff Robin Souvenir said. “Obviously, if there is nothing that can be put into place, then there is nothing we can enforce as far as restricting all fireworks within Pacific County.”
Washington State Parks, which controls the Seashore Conservation Area where fireworks are primarily ignited, banned beach campfires in the SCA at the start of the July 4 weekend, but took no action on fireworks. The agency deferred that decision to local officials. However, Parks did issue a ban on fireworks in the Beards Hollow area of the beach immediately adjacent to Cape Disappointment State Park.
Soonest now would be two years
The county would have had to insert the language into an ordinance by June 28 to have the authority to issue any ban in 2022. So the soonest it can issue a ban is now 2023, and it’s already being drafted.
“Depending on how we set it up, we will at least do something similar to what South Bend has done and Clark County,” Spoor added.
The South Bend City Council voted in 2016 in Ordinance 1512 to allow a ban of firework use during specific weather conditions, including extreme fire weather risks. “Mayor Julie Struck was very forward-thinking,” South Bend City Clerk Dee Roberts stated.
The commissioners concluded the meeting by voting to pass Resolution 2021-033, requesting all residents and tourists be mindful of their actions over the weekend and encourage everyone thinking of lighting off fireworks to think twice.
Same issue different year with no action
After news broke about the meeting by the Observer, residents and some local officials took to Facebook to voice their displeasure with the commissioner’s “lack of action.” Many noted that the ever-increasing fire dangers are nothing new and should be taken more seriously instead of “finger twiddling.”
“While Pacific County does not have the governance in place to ban the discharge of fireworks, they again refuse to work towards a reasonable solution,” Jacob Brundage said. “The commissioners did not include the local fire districts in how to address the current issues pertaining to fire safety. While the county does not have the legal authority to impose an emergency ban, they could do a better job supporting local fire districts.”
Of his many ideas, Brundage noted the county could have mobilized heavy equipment to plow a fire break into the dunes, temporarily waived tree cutting permits to help with “defensible space,” and could have communicated and collaborated with the peninsula fire districts.
“I don’t have legitimate legal authority to change or enforce the law pertaining to the sale or discharge of fireworks,” Brundage said. “Over the years, I have participated in many workgroups regarding the modification or allowances of fireworks. However, they always result in a lack of formal action by the county commissioners.”
