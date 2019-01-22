PENINSULA — The Peninsula’s own Grassroots Garbage Gang, the award-winning volunteer group that keeps area beaches cleaned up, will hold its first event of the year this Saturday, Jan. 26. The next cleanups are scheduled April 20 and July 5.
Cleanup begins around 9:30 a.m. and finishes up between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Sign in at any major beach approach, pick up your bags and hit the beach. Grabbers on a first-come first-serve basis.
All volunteers are treated to hot clam chowder at the Peninsula Senior Center. Other soups and snacks are available. Soup is usually served between 12:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“We are always looking for groups to adopt a stretch of beach to clean during regular cleanups,” organizer Shelly Pollock said. “If you have questions or your group is ready to join email join@ourbeach.org. If you are an individual looking for a group we will gladly connect you with a good fit.”
To help in others ways, email join@OurBeach.org
The Grassroots Garbage gang is a federally recognized 501©3 nonprofit and is offering lifetime membership at $100 each and lifetime sponsorship at $1,000 each.
“We hope to raise another $79,000 — that will allow us to become sustainable in perpetuity budget. Help us spread the word,” Pollock said.
Mail checks to GrassRoots Garbage Gang at PO Box 1480, Ocean Park WA 98640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.