Pseudo-nitzschia

The microscopic marine diatom Pseudo-nitzschia includes numerous species, with many sometimes capable of producing the toxin domoic acid.

 University of Southern California

LONG BEACH — In reaction to signs that a marine toxin could slip into the danger zone, Washington state agencies have canceled this season's first clam dig.

The naturally occurring substance domoic acid, produced by an ocean-dwelling microorganism, is well within safe limits in clams sampled from the Long Beach Peninsula. But signs of trouble north and south along the coast led the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to pull the plug on what would have been five morning digs starting Sept. 22.

