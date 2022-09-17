LONG BEACH — In reaction to signs that a marine toxin could slip into the danger zone, Washington state agencies have canceled this season's first clam dig.
The naturally occurring substance domoic acid, produced by an ocean-dwelling microorganism, is well within safe limits in clams sampled from the Long Beach Peninsula. But signs of trouble north and south along the coast led the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to pull the plug on what would have been five morning digs starting Sept. 22.
The season delay will unpleasantly remind razor clam enthusiasts and the coastal businesses that rely on them of some past years when lingering problems with toxin levels resulted in cancellation after cancellation as tests stubbornly refused to drop below the 20 parts per million safety threshold for domoic acid.
Additional sampling on Sept. 25 might allow the previously planned first set of four night digs starting Sept. 27 to go ahead. There's some cause for optimism on this score, since new offshore testing is now finding a drop in the number of toxin-producing Pseudo-nitzschia organisms in Pacific Northwest ocean waters.
"The good news is this week’s cell counts show they are dropping everywhere, so there is a reasonable chance the domoic acid in clams won’t take off and we can get at least some beaches open," WDFW Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres told the Observer Sept. 16. "Stay tuned."
Decision details
Ayres detailed the state's reasoning in delaying the season start.
"Pseudo-nitzschia cell counts and domoic acid levels in razor clams have been bouncing around for most of the summer. That’s been true on all beaches, and on the northern Oregon beaches also.
"This last round of sampling before the opener wasn’t much different, Mocrocks popped up, just above the action level, and Copalis and Twin Harbors both went up but remain under the action level. The lowest levels have been at Long Beach, where all three areas were in single digits.
"We discussed with the Washington Department of Health the possibility of opening Long Beach alone, but after looking at the Northwest Harmful Algal Bloom bulletin produced by NOAA, and recent ODFW data showing higher levels on the Clatsop beach, we realized there was a good chance we could see a similar increase in the next few days on Long Beach. So after a lot of internal discussion, we decided to pause the opener until we’ve had a chance to sample some more.
"We really want to avoid a closure in the middle of a series of open days, and then be forced to tell diggers they have to destroy the clams they’ve dug. We’ve only had to do that a few times, and no one was happy."
