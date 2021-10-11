It seems a bit early but the cold season is surely upon us and recent weather is a clear indicator of what's looming: a wild winter. The National Weather Service has already favored a La Nina winter pattern, which typically brings cooler-than-normal weather to the Pacific Northwest.
It also usually means snow, lowland snow.
Just two weeks ago we were enjoying daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but those days have apparently passed. The NWS has issued a Frost Advisory for the entire region of Southwest Washington including Pacific County.
Between midnight and 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 temperatures are forecast to plummet to the lower 30s. As a result, the first frost of the season is expected to unfold.
According to the NWS, “frost and freezing conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.” Residents are being encouraged to take preventive measures.
The forecast does not include any chance of snow in the near future for Southwest Washington, but on Wednesday, Oct. 13 the snow level is expected to drop to pass levels including Snoqualmie and Stevens passes.
The first official day of winter isn’t for another two months, on Dec. 21.
Oddly enough, wooly bear caterpillars are historically known through folklore to be a prediction of how severe a winter will be by the width of their color bands.
The wider the inner brown band, the milder the winter will be and the wider the black bands are the more severe it will be.
So far the ones found in some parts of the county have had thinner brown bands and wider thicker black bands.
If that’s any prediction, this winter might be cold and snowy!
