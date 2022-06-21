Chinook elder Joan Wekell and Angie Little watch the events during the First Salmon Ceremony. The Chinook community enjoyed being together for one of the first gatherings since the start of the pandemic.
Chinook Indian Nation members Donovan Wargo and Wyatt Davis take the First Salmon bones out to the water, and thank him for his part in the ceremony, after the events held at Tansy Point, Warrenton, on Friday, June 17.
Bethany Barnard helps her niece, Charlie Bernhardt Porter, 4, dance during the First Salmon Ceremony held at Tansy Point.
AMIRAN WHITE
Brian Davis holds his grandson, Roscoe Davis, 4-months-old, while talking with Donna Martinez, during the First Salmon Ceremony.
AMIRAN WHITE
Chinook elder Joan Wekell and Angie Little watch the events during the First Salmon Ceremony. The Chinook community enjoyed being together for one of the first gatherings since the start of the pandemic.
AMIRAN WHITE
Chinook Indian Nation members Donovan Wargo and Wyatt Davis take the First Salmon bones out to the water, and thank him for his part in the ceremony, after the events held at Tansy Point, Warrenton, on Friday, June 17.
AMIRAN WHITE
Isik White Eyes, 6, joins in with the drumming during the First Salmon Ceremony held at the Chinook Tribe’s traditional gathering place at Tansy Point.
AMIRAN WHITE
Children run toward the South Wind hoping to embarrass him and close his mouth, thus stopping the rain, during the First Salmon Ceremony held at Tansy Point.
AMIRAN WHITE
Chinook Chairman Tony Johnson leads the drumming during the First Salmon Ceremony held at Tansy Point on June 17.
Members of the Chinook Indian Nation got together on June 17 at the tribe-owned site at Tansy Point on the south shore of the Columbia River estuary to mark the ceremonial arrival of the First Salmon.
Symbolizing the actual return of spring Chinook to the river of their birth and salmon’s powerful spiritual role in tribal life, the ceremony is among the most important on the Chinook Tribe’s calendar.
The tribe, based in Bay Center, continues its long quest to right historic wrongs that have left it as an outlier among North America’s First Nations. The General Council meeting on June 18 was well attended at the historic Chinook School in the town named for the tribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.