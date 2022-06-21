Members of the Chinook Indian Nation got together on June 17 at the tribe-owned site at Tansy Point on the south shore of the Columbia River estuary to mark the ceremonial arrival of the First Salmon.

Symbolizing the actual return of spring Chinook to the river of their birth and salmon’s powerful spiritual role in tribal life, the ceremony is among the most important on the Chinook Tribe’s calendar.

The tribe, based in Bay Center, continues its long quest to right historic wrongs that have left it as an outlier among North America’s First Nations. The General Council meeting on June 18 was well attended at the historic Chinook School in the town named for the tribe.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.