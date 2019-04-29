'Fisherkids' catch fun at Black Lake By LUKE WHITTAKER Chinook Observer 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Adalyn Kary, 8, of Ilwaco has become a fixture at at the Black Lake Fishing Derby after finishing in the top 3 the past three years. LUKE WHITTAKER Buy Now Fishing gear — including rods, nets and tackle — was raffled off following the derby. Luke Whittaker Buy Now Fishermen and women — and fishergirls and boys — returned to shore for the official weigh in. Buy Now Derby particpants returned with their catch shortly before the weigh-in. Luke Whittaker Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSeason finale among busiest clam digs everAudits showcase OBSD mishapsProposed street vacation draws public critiqueWashington Legislature's 2019 hits and missesClam Beach: Seashore swarmed by diggersLiving well — as dog or human — lessens death's stingThreatened Guadalupe fur seal rescued near SurfsideBill to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21 heads to governor to sign into lawClimatologists: Northwest can expect warm summerDemocrats in Olympia pass new payroll tax, restrictions on household appliances and a bill favoring unions Images Videos CommentedBill to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21 heads to governor to sign into law (1)Threatened Guadalupe fur seal rescued near Surfside (1)Cormorant colony converts bridge to condos (1)Damian Mulinix: Portfolio of a life (1)Oysterville's 'Pearl' glows again (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.