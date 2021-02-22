GARIBALDI, Oregon — The crabbing community rang a bell twice Monday, Feb. 23, at the Port of Chinook at a vigil held in memory of two Lower Columbia-based commercial crabbers who died Feb. 20 when their vessel capsized and quickly went down at the Tillamook Bay bar entrance.
Todd Chase, 51, and Zach Zappone, 41, both of Warrenton, lost their lives when the 38-foot Coastal Reign turned sideways in the surf and rolled over in the swells within sight of safety as a Coast Guard vessel patrolling as a precaution looked on. Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay had issued small craft restrictions but had not closed the bar at the time of the accident.
The boat capsized at about 4:40 p.m. All four people on board entered the water and were recovered by 6 p.m. and taken to the hospital. In addition to the two immediate fatalities, a third Coastal Reign crewman is reported to have been critically injured and remains in a Portland hospital, while the fourth person climbed onto rocks at a nearby jetty and was rescued by an aircrew from Air Station Astoria. Good Samaritan crab boats also assisted in the response.
GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of the deceased crabbers. Both leave wives and young children.
A bad year so far
This marks the latest tragedy in a commercial crabbing season blighted by a record-late mid-February start due to a marine toxin, along with numerous accidents and close calls, including a frightening nearly fatal fall from a boat that was deploying its pots. The Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab fishery is considered among the most dangerous occupations in the nation.
On Feb. 13, the first day crabbers were permitted to dump pots in preparation for deliveries to processors starting Feb. 16, the local Coast Guard responded to three distress calls. Crabber Matt Finley lost nearly all his worldly possessions when his live-aboard crab boat the Terry F was destroyed off Leadbetter Point. He then wrecked his pickup and his beloved dog was killed in an accident in Grayland on his way home to Westport.
Later that morning, the Coast Guard was dispatched to the vicinity of Gearhart, Ore., to assist another fishing vessel with an injured crew member. The individual sustained a head laceration and foot injury after their vessel was struck by a wave. Once on scene, the rescue crew aboard a motor lifeboat transferred a Coast Guard first responder to the vessel in 16- to 18-foot seas. The rescue crew then determined it was safer for the injured person and Coast Guard crew member to remain aboard the vessel and transit the Columbia River bar with the MLB crew as an escort. At 1:45 p.m., the 62-foot fishing vessel was moored in Ilwaco and the patient was safely transferred to awaiting EMS.
Simultaneously, a separate lifeboat rescue crew was assisting the crew of the 66-foot Noyo Dawn off the coast of Long Beach. The initial distress call came in at 9:30 a.m., stating a vessel with five people aboard was disabled and drifting to shore, dragging its anchor. In 16 to 18-foot seas, the lifeboat crew placed the vessel in tow, de-anchored the vessel, and began the transit south to a pier in Warrenton.
Cape D commander speaks
“Coast Guard rescue crews around the country stand the watch 24/7/365,” said Lt. Jessica Shafer, commanding officer, Station Cape Disappointment. “They do so much more than that, too. The same crews underway are the same crews that maintain the boats and facilities. The evening before, the crews were up at 1:30 a.m. A strong storm had knocked the power out around the local area. The crab fleet had just begun to depart for sea so the crew members immediately validated that the Columbia River Bar range lights and the lighthouse were operating under generator properly. It is truly impressive to witness that sort of dedication.”
Shafer continued, “...the actions of the Coast Guard small boat crews throughout the day were phenomenal, but so were the actions of the crews we assisted. When our boat arrived on scene with the distressed vessel in Long Beach, the fishing vessel’s crew had already donned their survival equipment. They knew what attachment points would be the strongest to use, and they were efficient at bringing our assistance lines over and attaching them. Those precious few moments can make all the difference.”
In total, on opening day the Station Cape Disappointment crews spent nearly 28 hours underway in seas up to 20-feet and helped save $638,595 of property, according to a Coast Guard estimate.
