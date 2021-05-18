SOUTH BEND — The hot topic during the Pacific County Commissioners’ meeting on April 27 came before any agenda items were even addressed. The minute public comment opened, a debate erupted about one of the county’s stringent acre lot size requirements.
Pacific County resident and former Port of Willapa Harbor Manager Rebecca Chaffee, a landowner with a three-acre lot, challenged the requirement and the limitations it poses for residential expansion. She admitted that she has wanted to separate one acre from her land for residential development but has been unable to do so.
“We are thinking of downsizing and would like to split off an acre of our three which abuts hundreds of acres of forest land, and put a smaller house on it,” Chaffee said. “But, we can’t do that because of the five-acre lot size. We abut the city limits, and the minimum lot size in the city is 6,000 square feet and minimum lot size next door to the city I just calculated is 216,250 square feet.”
According to Chaffee, recently spoke with a woman who was offered a job in the county but isn’t sure she will be able to accept it due to the lack of available housing. Similar stories have come to light over the past year as the housing market has boomed inside the county, creating a short supply.
“I just think the county needs to look at least at certain areas that are already developed and be more flexible than just demanding five acres,” she said. “I am running into that myself, and I can’t imagine as we move forward and need more housing in this county that others won’t have that issue. Five acres is a lot for a single-family house.”
Commissioner Lisa Olsen thanked Chaffee for her comments and mentioned the topic could be brought before the planning commission for discussion. However, she also expressed that her personal opinion is that she would like to keep a “certain amount of that,” and we “don’t want to become Puget Sound.”
One of the only options for Chaffee and others in similar situations is building an auxiliary dwelling that can’t be sold separately should they wish to sell them later on. Both houses would have to be sold together, causing a sticky situation.
“Rebecca is correct in that if it’s an existing lot under the minimum lot size, you can develop it, but you would not be able to have a short platter or subdivision of a division of the land to make a non-conforming lot,” Department of Community Development Director Shawn Humphreys said. “So if the minimum lot size is five acres, you can’t make a lot smaller than that in those definitions.”
Chaffee proposed the county consider smaller lot sizes for lots closer to the cities to allow for more potential housing to benefit the community and those investing in homes. Olsen ended the debate by offering to have further conversations about the idea.
The five-acre lot minimum has been in effect for decades and was addressed again in a 2010 amendment. There was an attempt to extend urban growth areas, but the plan was successfully appealed and reverted to the original language to hold a minimum lot size requirement.
