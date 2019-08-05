OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced appointments to the 15-member 2019-22 Coastal Dungeness Crab Advisory Board.
With five appointees, Pacific County has the second largest contingent: Dale Beasley of Ilwaco, Kelsey Cutting of Long Beach, Dwight Eager of Chinook, Lance Gray of Chinook and Jim Long of Chinook.
Other citizen members include seven from Grays Harbor County: four from Westport, two from Aberdeen, one from Ocean Shores. Three board members are from Bellingham. Three WDFW staff also serve on the committee, including Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres.
“We have completed our selection of members for the 2019-22 WA Coastal Crab Advisory Board,” Ayres said in a notice to the crab industry. “We want to thank all you applied. We had many good nominations, making our selection process more difficult than usual. Advisors were chosen for their knowledge and involvement with different aspects of the fishery with a focused effort to select an advisory board that reflects the Washington crab fleet relative to vessel size, home port and other factors.”
Meetings of the group are public and are announced at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/cdcag#meeting-calendar.
