LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Local Democrats this week will meet to fulfill their state-mandated role in the process to fill the new vacancy on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners.
On Saturday, Jan. 7, registered members of the Democrats of Pacific County will narrow a pool of five candidates down to three for the peninsula-based seat on the three-member commission that was recently vacated by Frank Wolfe.
Wolfe, a Democrat, announced in November that he was resigning from the commission at the end of 2022 after being diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, which is spread to humans via tick bites and can produce symptoms including fever, rash, facial paralysis and arthritis. Wolfe was in the middle of serving his third term on the commission, after first being elected in 2012.
His announcement set off a multi-tiered process to appoint his replacement. Because he is a Democrat, it is up to the county party to nominate three potential replacements for the two remaining commissioners — Lisa Olsen, a Republican, and the newly sworn-in Jerry Doyle, an independent — to choose to appoint to the commission. The party must make their nominations within 30 days of Wolfe’s resignation.
The individual who is appointed to the commission will serve until a special election is held in November to serve out the remainder of Wolfe’s term, which runs through 2024. The appointed commissioner can also choose to run in the special election, and the winner of the special election will also be able to run for a full four-year term in 2024, as well.
Jordan Manchester, chair of the Democrats of Pacific County, said five residents from District 2 — the district represented by Wolfe, which spans from the northern tip of the peninsula south into Long Beach — expressed interest in the vacancy after Wolfe announced he was stepping down: David Anderson, 57, of Long Beach; Keli Lucero, 45, of Ocean Park; Chuck Mikkola, 73, of Ocean Park; Diana Thompson, 75, of Oysterville; and David Tobin, 67, of Long Beach.
The aforementioned candidates each submitted a resume with a cover letter or explanation of why they are interested in the appointment, Manchester said. The party also sent candidates an application document it drafted, with questions pertaining to both local and national politics that the candidates have been asked to answer.
Additionally, each of the candidates have been asked to sign and commit to a “declaration of principles,” according to Manchester. The documents will be shared with registered local party members to help inform them when they vote on which three candidates to recommend to the commissioners.
That vote will take place in Naselle on Saturday afternoon, at a party meeting where each of the candidates will have five minutes to make their case to voters. After the presentations, the party faithful will vote on which three candidates to send along to Olsen and Doyle.
Manchester expects the party to forward its three chosen candidates to the county commissioners sometime next week.
