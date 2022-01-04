PACIFIC COUNTY — Call it a triple whammy or an almost perfect storm; nonetheless, all ends of the county dealt with moderate flooding on Monday, Jan. 3.
Rising waters shut down U.S. Highway 101 in Raymond and left other roads impassable. High water, fallen trees and rocks temporarily blocked major highways in other locations. Residents and businesses bordering Willapa Bay were particularly placed at risk. Some suffered significant water damage, but at this time there are no reports of injuries.
This challenging winter’s soggy weather is far from over, with additional heavy rain and still-elevated tides expected to create more risk of flooding. High tides inside Willapa Bay will approach or exceed 10 feet for the remainder of the week. The Naselle and Willapa rivers may be of concern.
The combination
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland, the culprit was last week’s snowstorm, this Sunday’s heavy rains and winds, and a king tide coupled with a tidal anomaly. The tide rose to its peak at 1:18 p.m., at 12.74 feet.
“I picked the NWS’ brain a little bit, and they said they think this was a combination of snowmelt and tidal anomaly and it was a perfect combination of all those things and the river flow peaked at just exactly the right time,” Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said.
The snowmelt was caused by heavy rainfall and warming temperatures in the Willapa Hills and reportedly did not accrue much from lowland melting snow. Over the weekend, the hills received between 2-4 inches of total rainfall.
Caught by surprise
The Willapa River in Raymond spewed over its bank around 11 a.m. and started flooding US 101 at Ocean Avenue around noon and did not recede for over five hours.
The suddenly flooded roadways took many travelers by surprise, including a driver who attempted to traverse the water at US 101 and Fowler St.
The man, who wasn’t identified, was observed by flood watchers, speeding into the water at a high rate of speed. Water reportedly crashed over his hood and windshield, engulfing his brand new Mercedes SUV in murky saltwater, leaving it dead in the water. It wasn’t until the water completely receded from the roadway that his SUV was removed but could not restart.
“We saw quite a bit of water across the highway in a lot of different places, and a lot of people who drove through that discovered that there was a lot of debris in the water as well,” McDougall said.
Due to the treacherous conditions of the roadway, the Washington State Department of Transportation shut down the section of US 101 and detoured travelers via Fowler/South Fork Road, Bloomhardt Road and State Route 6. Each detour saw minor flooding from the tidal anomaly but remained passable while US 101 remained closed until later Monday.
The Raymond Police Department also attempted to shut down several side streets that were severely impacted by floodwaters, but roadblocks and warnings were ignored by several travelers who went around them.
Tidal overflow made the rounds
It wasn’t just Raymond that saw rising floodwaters; South Bend was blindsided by suddenly rising waters too. US 101 in multiple spots, including in front of Pacific Seafoods, was covered by several feet of water.
Tokeland was hit abnormally hard by tidal overflow; many streets were impassable and the Tokeland Hotel was bombarded with water underneath it. Several residents reported flood damage in the area and stated, “this is the worst we’ve ever seen it.”
“There was a lot of water in Tokeland and a lot of flooding,” McDougall said. “We didn’t see a whole lot of water in downtown Raymond or South Bend.”
The port basins in Chinook, Ilwaco and Nahcotta all filled above their brims, and homeowners along the bay were left sweating for hours as the water rose.
The worst spot impacted by the floodwaters was a handful of homes located on Peters Street in Raymond, where several feet of water rushed in causing significant damage.
Residents in the neighborhood reported that a backhoe from the Port of Willapa Harbor drove from home to home checking on the residents to make sure they were okay.
Preparations were made
McDougall spent most of his morning preparing the county for the looming high waters, even though forecasts didn’t foresee such a large-scale flood event.
He used the county’s reverse 911 system, Hyperreach, to inform residents, and met with emergency officials at the Raymond Fire Department, who then staged emergency resources on both sides of the flood. According to McDougall, the staging of resources is a standard protocol by the agencies to provide prompt emergency responses.
Both the cities of Raymond and South Bend opened sandbag fill stations at their respective locations at First Street in Raymond and behind Bud’s Lumber in South Bend. DOT also prepared apparatus to clear roadways.
After the water receded enough, DOT used snow plows to clear debris from the roadways, which included large logs and branches pushed in by the waters.
US 101 wasn’t completely reopened until around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.