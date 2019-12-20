OLYMPIA — Flu cases are increasing across Washington state and at least eight people have already died, including a child.
State officials are urging people who haven’t already gotten a flu vaccine to do so.
The 2019-2020 flu season began Sept. 30, and Washington is seeing elevated levels of flu activity this week, said Danielle Koenig, health promotions supervisor for the Washington State Department of Health. There is no way to predict how severe the flu season will be, she said. But three more people have died from the flu this season compared to the same week last year. And the most common strain this fall was the B strain, which isn't typical.
“It tends to affect children more than adults, and we usually see more of the B strain in the spring, with more A strain in the fall and winter months,” Koenig said. “It’s not a hard and fast rule, but it is a generality that we see.”
Flu isn’t just dangerous to the oldest and youngest age groups, Koenig said. Healthy people die from the flu every year. But children and older people are more likely to have complications related to the flu that can increase their chances of death.
“We always recommend to get your flu shot not just for yourself, but for the babies in your life,” Koenig said.
Getting a vaccine, washing hands, covering coughs and staying home when sick are the best things people can do to help stop the spread of flu, she said.
Counties that have reported flu-related deaths so far include Franklin, Grant, King, Kittitas, Pierce, Thurston and Yakima.
