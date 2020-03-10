LONG BEACH — Long Beach city water employees swapped out muck filled filters with pristine ones on March 4 as part of the city’s plan to boost water quality.
Water testing at the end of 2019 showed Long Beach drinking water had an elevated amount of trihalomethane. This is a chemical created when water is disinfected. If, for many years, people drink water with a high concentration of disinfection byproducts, they may experience liver and kidney problems, and may be at an increased risk of cancer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Water is considered safe when trihalomethane is less than 80 micrograms per liter. On average during 2019, Long Beach’s water system showed 82.8 micrograms per liter. Due to being above the regulated limit, the Washington State Department of Health sent the city a violation notice on Jan. 30, giving the city until November 2023 to lower the amount of trihalomethane in its drinking water.
The city has until Jan. 31, 2021 to submit an official plan for how it will meet the 2023 deadline.
The state health department will test the water again in May, and Long Beach City Water Plant Operator Jake Binion is hopeful the test will show diminished trihalomethane levels. Binion installed 84 new filters in the plant, each one costing about $2,000. In total, the cost to replace the filters was about $200,000.
“We can certainly tell we’re dealing with new, clean filters,” Binion said. “It doesn’t take as much pressure to move water through the filters, so our equipment isn’t working as hard as it was before.”
It will take about five days for the water strained by the new filters to cycle through the plant’s tower, and about a month for the entire system to be flushed with the purified water, Binion said.
The Long Beach Water Plant uses a surface water source as opposed to a groundwater source, such as a well. Because of this, organic materials, such as vegetation and small lifeforms, dissolve and release carbon compounds in the water prior to treatment. These carbon compounds can react with the chlorine used to treat the water and form disinfection byproducts. Binion suspects the older filters failed to remove enough of the carbon from the water, causing elevated trihalomethane.
The previous filters were installed in April 2011 and are designed to be replaced every seven to 10 years.
The filters are pipes packed with 6,000 small fibers, similar in size and look to spaghetti. The holes are small enough to filter out parasites like giardia. A new filter weighs about 65 pounds when installed. By the time it needs to be replaced, it can weigh anywhere from 85 to 90 pounds due to accumulated waste.
Long Beach City Mayor Jerry Phillips and City Administrator David Glasson both went to watch the filter replacement. After cutting open a used filter to look inside, Phillips pointed to the mud brimming from the filter tube.
“That means it’s doing its job,” Phillips said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.