SOUTH COUNTY — The local community has done it once again.
The fourth annual Food Bank Challenge, which wrapped up in late December, received a record level of support from the community this holiday season, with over $140,000 being raised for the three south Pacific County food banks.
Along with $42,000 in matching funds from the Loren H. Corder Foundation, which has hosted the challenge since 2019, as well as an additional $7,500 in matches from the Peninsula Rotary Club, some $93,230 was donated to the Ocean Park, Ilwaco and Chinook food banks between Nov. 24 and Dec. 21. Each food bank received a combined $16,500 in matching funds from the foundation and rotary club, along with their respective holiday hauls from the community.
Since the challenge’s inception, about $415,000 has been raised for the food banks, according to Chuck Mikkola, treasurer of the foundation.
Representatives from the three food banks applauded Mikkola at last week’s meeting for the work he and the foundation has done to support them, but Mikkola insisted that the credit belongs to the food banks themselves for generating such strong community buy-in.
The volunteer-operated food banks provide vital nutritional backup in this area that experiences among the state’s highest rates of unemployment — a problem worsened this year by a long delay in the start of commercial crabbing season.
This past holiday season’s total eclipses the $109,000 that was brought in during last year’s challenge — the previous record for the young but hugely successful charitable operation. In fact, the giving has markedly improved in each year since the challenge began, from $66,000 in 2019, to $96,000 in 2020, to $109,000 in 2021, to nearly $143,000 in 2022.
The surge in support couldn’t have come at a more crucial time for area food banks, with high prices, product shortages and a large client base proving to be formidable foes to the food banks. This infusion of support from the community, enhanced by the matching funds from the foundation and rotary club, should go a long way toward helping their operations continue in the new year.
Although the holidays are a popular time of the year for giving, the food banks accept donations year-round. Donations for the Chinook Food Bank can be mailed to P.O. Box 243 in Chinook, zip code 98614; to P.O. Box 494 in Ilwaco, zip code 98624, for the Ilwaco Food Bank; and P.O. Box 907 in Ocean Park, zip code 98640, for the Ocean Park Food Bank.
The Ocean Park Food Bank, located at 1601 Bay Ave., is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The Ilwaco Food Bank is located at 303 First Ave. S and is open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chinook Food Bank is open on the first and third Thursday of each month from 1-3 p.m., and is housed at the Chinook School building at 810 SR 101.
