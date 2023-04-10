LONG BEACH PENINSULA — A federal food assistance program that began at the outset of the covid-19 pandemic expired last month, and local food banks are trying to keep up with a rush of new clients.

Nationwide, about 16 million households began receiving fewer benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in March, after funding that provided expanded benefits during the pandemic were not extended.

Charlotte Paliani

Charlotte Paliani

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.