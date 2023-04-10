LONG BEACH PENINSULA — A federal food assistance program that began at the outset of the covid-19 pandemic expired last month, and local food banks are trying to keep up with a rush of new clients.
Nationwide, about 16 million households began receiving fewer benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in March, after funding that provided expanded benefits during the pandemic were not extended.
All SNAP households have seen at least a $95 decrease in monthly benefits, with some seeing a monthly reduction upwards of $250, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research institute.
The impact on local families and individuals has been severe in the first month since the extra benefits expired. Charlotte Paliani, secretary/treasurer of the Ocean Park Food Bank — the largest in south Pacific County — said the food bank received the highest volume of clients they’ve ever had in a single month; 599 families, for a total of 1,606 individuals.
For reference, the nearly 600 households is twice as many as the food bank served two years earlier in March 2021. Paliani said she thinks the reduction in SNAP benefits has had a “significant impact” on the increased foot traffic the food bank has seen, with some clients reporting that the reduced benefits and higher prices have been devastating.
“We have a significant amount of older and disabled clients who depend on SNAP benefits and Social Security,” Paliani said. “I have also noticed more working clients that may even have two jobs that still can’t quite make it without the supplemental food program.”
Additionally, the food bank is getting “significantly” less food from Northwest Harvest, its food bank supplier. That has led to the food bank purchasing more food itself, and Paliani said that even while they have the necessary funds for buying food, supply limits put in place by stores are another obstacle that has been tough to maneuver around.
For the past decade the food bank has run the Green Bag program, which involves do-gooders filling up one or two green bags with extra items that they purchased while grocery shopping. Volunteers stop by once every two months to pick up the bags. Paliani said the program has been a great help in the 10 years that it’s been running, but that the number of donors is about half of what it was when it first started.
Anyone interested in signing up to participate in the Green Bag program may call the food bank at 360-665-6567. The food bank’s hours are 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
