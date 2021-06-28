OCEAN PARK — Tania Remmers can barely contain her excitement about her job — especially the prospect of getting back to normal as pandemic restrictions ease.
She joined the Ocean Park Library staff in September while Timberland’s regional operations were curtailed.
Now, amid cautious optimism about safer conditions, Remmers is busy promoting summer programs while gearing up for resumption of regular activities including a Lego club.
“I look forward to in-person story times. We have been doing them on Zoom and it’s just not the same,” she said. “We will get back to in-person programming.”
This summer’s program include the distribution of of creative take-and-make kits, some for adults but most for kids, plus a community puzzle hunt in collaboration with Peninsula businesses.
Two book clubs, which include a group whose members share recommendations, and another more traditional approach where all members read and discuss the same text, have been meeting onscreen via Zoom.
She enjoys the club whose members share reading experiences. “It is all about recommending and finding new things, because there is so much out there.”
The librarian was hired for the Ocean Park Timberland branch after working at libraries Raymond and Naselle since 2012.
The Spokane-area native earned an associate degree in elementary education and had worked in property management. She was embarked on a degree in computer science at the Lower Columbia College in Longview when her epiphany happened.
“I was doing my school work at the library in Naselle,” she said, recalling how she observed the staff. “They were having so much fun interacting with people. I wanted be be part of that.”
Now Remmers is a few classes away from completing a bachelor’s degree in business management at Western Governors University and already has her sights set on earning a master’s degree in library science.
The rewards of the job are exactly what she hoped for. “I can’t solve all of the problems of the world, but I like helping people without asking for anything in return,” she said. “Someone walks in the door and say they need X, Y and Z and I can help them with that.”
The library is open Tuesday through Saturday for people to browse shelves and check out books. Those who are medically vulnerable can take advantage of the “take-out” window to call ahead for their books without having to come inside the building.
Outside work, Remmers enjoys trail riding on her quarter horses and, of course, reading. Her favorite genres are sci-fi and fantasy and she recommends authors Jim Butcher and Ilona Andrews.
