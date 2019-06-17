SOUTH BEND — A South Bend resident’s recent forgery is landing him jail time.
Tegan Tipler, 18, recently plead guilty to forgery and second-degree theft. He was sentenced to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
In May, Tipler asked a 17-year-old to cash two checks for him. The two checks came from Tipler’s grandmother, who hadn’t given him permission to cash the checks. The checks amounted to $900.
The 17-year-old told Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Randal Wiegardt that Tipler reached out over Facebook Messenger asking whether Pioneer Grocery cashed checks. The 17-year-old gave Tipler a ride to the grocery store, where they learned the check couldn’t be cashed because of its amount.
The pair then went to Tipler’s bank, where the first check was cashed. Tipler asked the 17-year-old to cash the second check for him, which he did. Tipler told the teen the second check, which was for $600, came from selling his grandmother a gun.
The 17-year-old and his mom reported the incident to the sheriff’s office after the mom noticed the bank activity.
