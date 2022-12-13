Svetlana Lynch, of Long Beach, inspects mushrooms picked during a foraging outing in December at Leadbetter Point State Park. In general, this fall has been a lousy mushroom-gathering season. It is effectively over now, with hard freezes expected throughout the region this week.
October and November are typically considered the peak of the fall mushroom season on the southwest Washington coast, when foragers can typically find an assortment of edible fungi including porcini, morel, chanterelle, lobster, oyster and matsutake mushrooms, pictured, among others.
Svetlana Lynch, of Long Beach, inspects mushrooms picked during a foraging outing in December at Leadbetter Point State Park. In general, this fall has been a lousy mushroom-gathering season. It is effectively over now, with hard freezes expected throughout the region this week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A common Amanita muscaria mushroom pokes up from the forest floor.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Many mushrooms species act as nature's recyclers by breaking down decaying organic matter on forest floors.
LUKE WHITTAKER
October and November are typically considered the peak of the fall mushroom season on the southwest Washington coast, when foragers can typically find an assortment of edible fungi including porcini, morel, chanterelle, lobster, oyster and matsutake mushrooms, pictured, among others.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Amateur forager Svetlana Lynch, of Long Beach, holds a mushroom while foraging in early December.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Svetlana Lynch looks at the gills to help help identify a particular species of mushroom.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The presence, or lack thereof, of gills is one of several important identifying factors when determining mushroom species.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Mycena mushrooms, pictured.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Svetlana Lynch peers off trail while in search of matsutake mushrooms.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Svetlana Lynch uses a knife to remove any undesirable or 'wormy' parts of a mushroom.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Svetlana Lynch holds a matsutake mushroom.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A coveted matsutake mushroom, pictured.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Svetlana Lynch forages for matsutake mushrooms in December.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Svetlana Lynch holds a matsutake mushroom following a successful day of foraging.
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — A meager fall mushroom season will come to a close next week, capping what many consider one of the worst foraging seasons in decades.
October and November are typically considered the peak of the fall mushroom season on the Southwest Washington coast, when foragers can typically find an assortment of edible fungi including porcini, morel, chanterelle, lobster, oyster and matsutake mushrooms among others.
This season, however, has been one to forget for many foragers.
In November, an article in the Seattle Times dubbed the 2022 fall mushroom season the 'worst' in decades, primarily due to unseasonably dry and warm conditions that precipitated the start of the season.
“This is the worst foraging season since I started going in 1976, due to the lack of rain and hot sun,” summarized Marian Maxwell, former Puget Sound Mycological Society president and a current board member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.