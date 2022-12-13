LONG BEACH PENINSULA — A meager fall mushroom season will come to a close next week, capping what many consider one of the worst foraging seasons in decades.

October and November are typically considered the peak of the fall mushroom season on the Southwest Washington coast, when foragers can typically find an assortment of edible fungi including porcini, morel, chanterelle, lobster, oyster and matsutake mushrooms among others.

