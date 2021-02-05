NEMAH — Two troopers from the Washington State Patrol were involved in a late afternoon scuffle with an intoxicated female at milepost 36 on U.S. Highway 101 around 4 p.m. Friday.
Neither trooper was injured in the incident, but it did take a while for them to gain control of the situation.
According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon, he clocked a vehicle driving 73 mph southbound on US 101 in a posted 55 mph zone. After stopping the vehicle, Trooper Kelly Swanson arrived to assist Moon and conducted a field sobriety test on the female driver, identified as Stephanie Annalee Stiegler, 41, of Seattle.
After finding probable cause to believe she was impaired, Moon and Swanson attempted to take her into custody, and she allegedly began to resist. Pacific County Sheriff's Office deputies and an additional WSP unit from Grays Harbor County responded to help.
"We ended up having to do a take-down, and she fought with us on the ground for probably about four minutes before we could get her into custody," Moon said. "We were calling for extra units to help because we didn't want to hurt her, but at the same time, she was fighting against us."
He continued, "the lady was fine until we did [the field sobriety test] and tried to put her into custody. We tried to verbally tell her, and we tried to just put her into cuffs, and she fought against us. We ended up just having to take her to the ground, and it was not hard, but we did take her to the ground, and there were no punches thrown. She did kick me in the groin three times and [tried to bite Swanson and I]."
Stiegler was subsequently booked into the Pacific County jail for DUI and resisting arrest. No bail amount had been set as of Friday night. She is also expected to face a third-degree assault charge.
WSP will be conducting a use-of-force investigation into Moon's and Swanson's actions, which is standard procedure during any use-of-force incident.
After Stiegler's arrest, it was learned that she is a former U.S. figure skater and won the bronze medal at the 1997 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.