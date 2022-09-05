SOUTH BEND — A jury found Stephanie A. Stiegler, 42, of Seattle, guilty of assaulting two Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers on Feb. 2, 2021. Her three-day trial began on Aug. 29.
Stiegler was stopped by WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon for going 73 mph in a posted 55 mph zone of U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 35.
Stiegler was asked to exit the vehicle, and Moon stated that he could smell intoxicants coming from her even through a mask he wore due to covid precautions at the time of the incident. Moon asked her to complete a field sobriety test which she did and failed.
“As the test was being performed, she was swaying and continued to deny drinking,” Moon stated in a probable cause affidavit. Stiegler was then asked to complete a preliminary breath test (PBT).
“I attempted to get Stiegler to provide a voluntary PBT, but she pretended to blow into the device without actually blowing breath,” Moon stated. “After three attempts, she gave the briefest puff that registered a .081, but I determined it was not enough to indicate a deep breath and disregarded the insufficient sample.”
According to charging documents, Moon requested WSP Trooper Kelly Parker (Swanson) to assist him at the scene, and she conducted a second field sobriety test on Stiegler. Parker also attempted to get Stiegler to properly administer the PBT.
“Trooper [Parker] determined that was enough and instructed Stiegler to turn around and place her hands behind her back. Trooper [Parker] notified her she was under arrest for Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of intoxicants,” Moon stated in the probable cause affidavit.
It’s at this point Stiegler began resisting arrest and fought Moon and Parker, including attempting to bite Moon and kicking him in the groin. The fight lasted approximately two minutes, according to court documents.
“At one point, she was able to get her top teeth on my left hand (which I was using to balance), but I pulled away before she could sustain a bite on me. I told her again to stop resisting or biting as we struggled to keep her from getting up and running towards the traffic lanes (where she kept looking forward). She kicked me two more times in the groin, causing me pain, before I was able to get my right knee on the back of her left knee to secure it,” Moon stated.
It took Moon, Swanson, and multiple Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputies to get control of Stiegler and place her in the back of Parker’s patrol vehicle.
After her arrest and booking into the Pacific County Jail, Stiegler’s case went back and forth for more than 18 months before reaching a trial.
Her attorneys, including Sunshine M. Bradshaw, argued several times that she was not competent and even tried a last-minute diminished capacity defense. Bradshaw argued that Stiegler was not sane at the time of the incident because Moon’s stature resembled a male from a past traumatic incident Stiegler suffered.
On the day of the trial, Pacific County Superior Judge Donald J. Richter ruled against the diminished capacity defense, and it was barred from being mentioned in the trial during a Motion in Limine hearing. The trial mainly consisted of Moon’s and Swanson’s testimony of what unfolded during Stiegler’s arrest, along with testimony from a Western State Hospital psychologist.
The jury reached a verdict on Aug. 31, finding Stiegler guilty of third-degree assault of a police officer, which is a Class C felony, and she was booked into the Pacific County Jail at 6:24 p.m. Her formal sentencing was for Sept. 6, after the Observer’s press deadline. She could face up to five years in prison, but as a first-time offender, she is likely to see a much shorter sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.