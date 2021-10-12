SOUTH BEND — Kathryn Burr, disgraced former director of the Crisis Support Network in Raymond, reached an eleventh-hour resolution to avoid going to trial. She was facing 25 charges that included stealing money from the non-profit.
The deal was reached on Monday, Oct. 11, just one day before her trial was set to begin.
Instead, she appeared before the Pacific County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and entered a change of plea. Conflict Judge Katie Svoboda, from Grays Harbor County, presided over the hearing.
The agreement charged her with one count of first-degree theft with three aggravating factors and recommended that charges 2-25 be dismissed.
“She had the following aggravators,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt said. “A major economic offense involving actual monetary loss greater than typical for the offense, the offense involving a high level of sophistication, and foreseeable destructive impacts on persons other than the victim.”
Burr also had an additional aggravator for abusing her position of trust.
As part of the resolution, the prosecution is recommending Burr be sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison. The standard range for her charge is 0-90 days in jail, but because of the aggravators, the court is allowed to sentence outside the standard range.
She has the potential to serve between zero days and up to 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine if the presiding judge doesn’t agree.
Burr’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. in the Pacific County Superior Court. It was set out approximately eight weeks so that she could address a serious medical issue before being incarcerated.
Svoboda is expected to preside over the hearing, and an additional restitution hearing will be held at an undetermined date.
