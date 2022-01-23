ILWACO — Frederick (Rick) A. Bishop, 72, of Ilwaco, was arrested on Jan. 19 after an investigation by the Washington State Patrol found that he had been engaged in uploading and downloading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Bishop was a longtime teacher at the Ocean Beach School District. District officials said archives show that Bishop began with OBSD in August 1978, and retired at the end of the 2010-11 school year. Bishop was also the head coach of the Ilwaco High School softball team for many years, and also coached middle school football and basketball, Observer archives show.
Tip leads to investigation
The investigation came to light after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip on April 5, 2021, from online digital storage company Dropbox that they had detected illegal activity.
According to court records, Dropbox detected a video upload by Bishop that contained depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct. The tip noted that the Dropbox account had been accessed between Aug. 24, 2020, and April 5, 2021.
The information was then turned over to Seattle Internet Crimes Against Children and then assigned to WSP Sgt. Detective Jason Greer on June 4, 2021.
Greer traced back two IP addresses associated with the Dropbox, one to Long Beach and a second to an IP registered to Amazon.com near Columbus, Ohio. Greer also discovered that illegal content was uploaded and accessed through Spectrum internet service.
Greer then turned the case over to fellow Detective Brandon Querubin on Aug. 17, 2021, but not before securing a search warrant.
“Sgt. Greer authored search warrants and submitted them to Spectrum and Amazon because the user uploaded these images/videos using an IP address registered to those companies,” Querubin said. “Spectrum indicated the subscriber was a man named Rick Bishop.”
Spectrum provided Querubin with Bishop’s account address in Ilwaco.
Investigation heats upAccording to court records, Querubin reached out to the Long Beach Police Department on Aug. 17, 2021, for assistance. Deputy Chief Casey Meling offered assistance and began performing surveillance on Bishop’s home to determine who was living at the residence.
“Utilizing undercover techniques, Chief Meling contacted the residence and spoke with Bishop,” Querubin stated. “During that conversation, they determined Rick and Joyce Bishop were the only two residing at the residence.”
Officers including WSP, LBPD and the FBI converged on Bishop’s home on Jan. 19, and he allegedly admitted to downloading child pornography for the past 15 years and even pointed officers towards a computer he used to download it.
“During the interview, Bishop admitted to uploading sexually explicit images of children to his Dropbox account, but however, couldn’t remember the exact date,” Querubin stated. “Bishop admitted he had a computer tower in his bedroom closet he said used to have child pornography on it.”
However, he alleged that he cleared the computer’s hard drive in November 2021 after a son-in-law discovered child pornography.
Disturbing findings
In Querubin’s report, at least seven video files were found via Dropbox associated with Bishop and involved adolescent or teenage girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct ranging in age from 9 to 15 years of age.
“I located additional videos depicting children in sexually explicit manner contained within a deleted folder in the return from the Dropbox,” Querubin stated. “Within the Amazon folder were 19 files, seven of which were viewable.”
Querubin had the duty of reviewing the videos for evidence and found that most of the videos involved the girls performing sexual acts on themselves. He determined their ages using visual references, all of which were approximate.
First court appearance
Bishop made his preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on Jan. 20, and Judge Don Richter set his bail at $300,000. He faces five counts of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Bishop currently does not have an attorney, and according to court records indicated, he may be hiring private counsel for his defense.
He will be arraigned on Jan. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.