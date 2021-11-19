Daniel Schenk, left, appeared in Pacific County Superior Court with attorney Shane O'Rourke for a change of plea on Friday, Nov. 19, after which he was jailed. Schenk was arrested by the Washington State Patrol in October 2020 at Ocean Park Elementary, where he taught fourth grade. There is no indication that local children were victims.
SOUTH BEND — Daniel J. Schenk, 54, a former teacher for Ocean Beach School District who was arrested on Oct. 15, 2020, for alleged possession and dealing of child pornography, has pleaded guilty to amended charges.
According to court records, the Washington State Patrol conducted a lengthy investigation spanning more than six months leading to his arrest.
Schenk's case has been working through the justice system behind the scenes for the past 13 months in ongoing negotiations to settle the case.
On Friday, Nov. 19, Schenk appeared alongside his attorney Shane O'Rourke for a plea and sentencing.
Schenk's charges were amended from first-degree possession of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct to two counts of second-degree possession of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The agreement recommended that Schenk be sentenced to 90 days for each count to be served concurrently, followed by six months of community custody. He would also be required to register as a sex offender, complete any recommended treatment, and by law would be barred from ever regaining his teaching certificate.
The standard range for both charges is between 0-365 days in jail.
Since Schenk is admitting guilt to sex offenses, before he can be sentenced, a pre-sentencing investigation has to be conducted. This takes about 40 days, according to comments from Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger.
Schenk will be formally sentenced on Jan. 7.
However, Schenk asked to be taken into custody during the hearing to begin serving his time, priot to an official sentence.
"He is ready to do that and just start his time now," O'Rourke said. "He will get credit for whatever he's sitting out in there. He would rather just get started."
Superior Court Judge Don Richter granted the request, and Schenk was taken into custody.
If the court accepts the agreement's recommendation on Jan. 7, 2022, Schenk will have already served 62 days of his sentence, having already served 13 days in jail after his initial arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.