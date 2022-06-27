ILWACO — Former Ilwaco Mayor Gary Forner was appointed to the city council Monday night, as councilors interviewed a suite of candidates who had applied to fill the vacant seat.
Forner served as the city’s mayor from 2018-22, and also served as a city councilor for the seven preceding years. He was defeated by Mike Cassinelli, his predecessor, in last fall’s general election.
With his appointment by the council on a 3-1 vote, Forner fills the seat that was vacated by Kirsten Mathison on May 2. In an email to Mayor Mike Cassinelli and City Administrator Holly Beller announcing her resignation, Mathison said she was vacating her seat due to personal reasons.
Four other Ilwaco residents were vying for the seat — which will be up for election for a full four-year term in 2023 — a fact that delighted the council because the four actively serving councilors were each most recently elected in uncontested races. Other applicants included Don Berger, Dallas Busse, Josh Phillips and Richard Rubio.
In his interview with the council, Forner cited his experience as mayor and on the council as a benefit, and said he wants to continue to help move Ilwaco forward. He said that many businesses had opened up shop in Ilwaco during his 12 years of being involved with city government, “and I want to bring more businesses to the city.”
He said Ilwaco’s “great” geographic location is one of the city’s greatest assets, and that the council should encourage new businesses to open up in the downtown area by offering high-speed internet and, perhaps, offer them a tax break when they first open for business.
“I understand that businesses fail in the first 4-5 years, so if we can help [prevent that], that would be great,” Forner said.
The council spent roughly an hour interviewing each of the applicants individually, and went into executive session for about 20 minutes to discuss the candidates. Councilor Matt Lessnau made a motion to appoint Phillips, owner of Spawn Fly Fish, to the vacant seat. The motion was seconded, but Lessnau was the only councilor in favor of appointing Phillips.
Councilor Jonathan Quittner then made a motion to appoint Forner, which was seconded, and he along with councilors Dave Cundiff and Margarita Cullimore voted to approve his appointment. Forner was sworn in at the end of the council’s meeting.
In other news from the meeting, the council approved Cassinelli’s five appointments to the Ilwaco Downtown Revitalization Committee; Chair Valerie Perkins, co-Chair Sam Lund, Dave Jensen, Tom Williams and Larry Hamilton.
The Downtown Revitalization Committee is a subcommittee of the city planning commission that the council voted to establish in March. The committee will serve in an advisory role to the planning commission and is tasked with engaging business owners and the community to encourage economic development in the downtown area.
