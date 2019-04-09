RAYMOND — Former Pacific County Undersheriff Todd Fosse reached a $450,000 settlement on March 18 in his long-running civil litigation against Pacific County.
Fosse, a one-time friend of then-Sheriff Scott Johnson, was abruptly fired by Johnson in 2015 with little explanation. Fosse spent the past several years submitting public records request to understand his termination and unravel the mystery.
Under the settlement, Fosse will be paid $300,000 within 30 days from March 18, with the remainder due no later than May 2020. Close to half the settlement will go to cover Fosse’s legal fees during the litigation, a source close to the case told the Harbor Herald.
As part of the settlement, Fosse’s status with the county and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office will be changed from “fired” to “retired undersheriff.” He is expected to be given a retired undersheriff commission card by current PCSO Sheriff Robin Souvenir in the near future. The status change does not change much about Fosse’s retirement from law enforcement, but a source said “it was more of a sentimental sort of thing for him. Who wants to have to move on having to say they were fired like this?”
The county reportedly felt the settlement was an even compromise between both sides. It was expected the county would be found legally at fault for not fulfilling Fosse’s numerous public records requests.
