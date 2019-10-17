KLIPSAN — A woman and three children suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash at the corner of State Route 103 and 217th Lane at about 8 a.m. Thursday.
David Alexander Solis, 24, of McLean, Virginia was southbound in a 2006 Honda Civic and rear-ended a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Pamela Sarai Iniguez, 26, of Ocean Park. She had slowed her car to stop and make a left turn.
Iniguez’s car was pushed into the northbound lane, where it struck a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Lisa Ann Kaino, 39, of Ilwaco, in which she was transporting Mason Herrell, 9, of Seaview; Haddox Hazen, 9, and Cody Kaino, 10, both of Ilwaco. All four people in the Toyota were injured but did not need to be transported to the hospital, the Washington State Patrol said.
Solis caused the accident by going too fast for conditions and being inattentive, the WSP said. He will be charged with second-degree negligent driving, WSP said.
Drugs or alcohol were no involved, according to the state patrol’s report. All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
