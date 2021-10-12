SOUTH BEND — Interviews for candidates seeking to fill the soon to be vacant Pacific County prosecutor position began Oct. 11 and will last through this Wednesday, Oct. 13. Four are vying for the coveted position including two deputy prosecutors already working inside the office.
The position will open up for the chosen candidate on Oct. 31 once current Prosecutor Ben Haslam departs after submitting his resignation last month. He decided to vacate the position to move closer to family and pursue a different path.
On Monday, Oct. 11, two candidates will be interviewed by the Pacific County Commissioners beginning at 1pm. The first up for consideration is current Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt who has worked for the office for the past several years.
Faurholt began working in the district courts covering misdemeanor charges after being hired by former prosecutor Mark McClain and has been an attorney and worked for the county since 2018.
Haslam promoted him last year to cover felony cases in the Pacific County Superior Court. One of his primary roles has been overseeing the mental health diversion and drug court programs, which thus far have proven to be not only successes but a viable options for rehabilitation.
He continues to be the lead prosecutor for both the North and South District Courts.
Immediately following Faurholt, Michael Rothman interviews.
He previously worked for the county in the early 2000’s and his primary role was working with the former drug task force before departing for Mason County. He has spent the years since working for the Attorney General’s Office in Olympia and has approximately 18 years of experience.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, current Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger will take a seat in-front of the commissioners. She was hired back in January to serve as Haslam’s second in command and brought along with her 20 years of experience consisting of a mixture of felony defense and civil matters.
She joined the county from Grays Harbor County where she had been serving as a deputy prosecutor in the civil division. She also previously owned her own law firm and defended felony cases in multiple practices in Pierce County.
Finishing up the interviews, Eric Weston, former deputy prosecutor and current municipal judge for Raymond and South Bend, will be interviewed Wednesday. He was formerly McClain’s right-hand man alongside Don Richter, now the presiding judge of the Pacific County Superior Court. He has approximately 30 years of experience as an attorney and challenged McClain for prosecutor back in 2018.
The commissioners are scheduled to hold an executive session following Weston’s interview to select a new prosecutor. They are expected to announce the selected candidate later in the day on Zoom.
The candidate selected will also have to run in next year's election to remain in the position.
Based on a salary schedule set by county commissioners in 2017, the prosecutor currently makes about $144,000 a year, plus benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.