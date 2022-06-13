PENINSULA — The folks who organize the Great Beach Cleanup on the Long Beach Peninsula after the Fourth of July fireworks need help.
About 1,000 volunteers are needed for the cleanup on July 5.
But volunteers are also being recruited by the GrassRoots Garbage Gang to hand out trash bags to visitors before it gets too dark July 4.
Magen Michaud, who is coordinating the bags distribution, explained. “More volunteers are needed to help reduce the amount of Fourth of July debris left on the beach after the fireworks by handing out bags to all the revelers as they go onto the beach,” she said.
“Groups, individuals, families and businesses can show their spirit and support by handing out bags at each major beach approach, on the night of the Fourth.”
People stepping forward should select the time slot that works best for them — 4 to 6 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. — and their preferred beach approach: Surfside, Ocean Park, Klipsan, Cranberry or Seaview, then contact her at magen.michaud@gmail.com
The city of Long Beach takes care of Bolstad Avenue and Sid Snyder approaches.
Michaud’s husband, Nick, is an enthusiastic participant. ““Last time I handed out 1,000 bags and ran out!” he said.
Proud history
The group’s cleanup effort covers about 28 miles of beaches. Founded in 2001, members have collected about 500 tons of garbage during some 50 cleanup days. During one session which attracted 750 volunteers after the Fourth in 2010, the group reported collecting 20 tons.
Magen Michaud noted that the bags program has made a difference. “The effort to change visitor beach behavior to ‘pack it in, pack it out’ has really worked,” she said. “When others see the overflowing Dumpsters on the morning of the Fifth and bemoan the amount of trash, I see a success! Beach goers are carrying out their own trash.”
Pickups needed
Linda Bierma organizes the pickup truck volunteers who collect filled bags of garbage piled up on the beaches. She also recruiting. “For safety reasons, we limit the number of trucks on the beach during a cleanup and require our ‘brigade’ to be only 4WDs, observe speed limits, and fly a green streamer for identification,” she said.
To step up, contact her at 360-665-4362 or email bierma241@charter.net.
Volunteers will be stationed at all the major beach approaches at 9 a.m. to hand out more bags and direct people to where their help is most needed.
Safety comes 1st
Magen Michaud said the Grassroots group has partnered with Pacific County Fire District No. 1 to enhance safety for the gang of helpers.
“It became increasingly dangerous for volunteers on the Fifth to clean out beach fires because they were still smoldering,” she said. “Often there are glass bottles, pallet nails and fireworks in the pit.”
The group coordinated last year with Chief Jacob Brundage and fire personnel.
“Very early on the Fifth, Russ Lewis drives the beach and marks all the smoldering fires. There are often more than 75. Then the fire department follows and puts out the fires and removes the debris.”
Cash helps
The day after the Fourth isn’t the only cleanup date. And some residents “adopt” a section of beach to clean several times a year.
To support the nonprofit group financially, mail checks to GrassRoots Garbage Gang at P.O. Box 1480, Ocean Park WA 98640. “We are certainly grateful for the ongoing support of great organizations like Marine Resource Committee, City of Long Beach and Washington State Parks, but we do worry about continuing funding — and the beach always needs cleaning,” noted Bierma.
