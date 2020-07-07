Fourth of July by the numbers

By ASHLEY NERBOVIG

Chinook Observer

122

incidents reported to Pacific County Sheriff’s Office on July 3 and July 4

40

number of incidents Pacific County Fire District No. 1 responded to between July 3 and July 5.

26

EMS related calls out of the 40 incidents

dumpster fires

grass and brush fires

people arrested between July 3 and July 4

11

Fireworks complaints responded to by Long Beach Police Department between July 3 and July 5.

