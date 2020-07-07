Fourth of July by the numbers
By ASHLEY NERBOVIG
Chinook Observer
122
incidents reported to Pacific County Sheriff’s Office on July 3 and July 4
40
number of incidents Pacific County Fire District No. 1 responded to between July 3 and July 5.
26
EMS related calls out of the 40 incidents
dumpster fires
grass and brush fires
people arrested between July 3 and July 4
11
Fireworks complaints responded to by Long Beach Police Department between July 3 and July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.