LONG BEACH — After a three-year hiatus, the fireworks show is returning to Long Beach this Fourth of July.
At its March 21 meeting, the Long Beach City Council gave the OK to Mayor Jerry Phillips to sign an agreement for $20,000 with a pyrotechnic company to put on the city’s longstanding fireworks show, which was axed in 2020 and 2021 due to covid-19 concerns. The city also did not host a show in 2019 after the council opted to cut the official show to support other city projects and expenses, but it was allotted funding in the city’s 2022 budget that was approved last fall.
The city is contracting with a longtime collaborator, Western Display Fireworks, to put on the show on the beach. Over the years, the city’s professional fireworks show has helped draw thousands of visitors to the area for what is the city’s biggest event each summer.
After omitting fireworks from the 2019 budget, the city reached an agreement with local business owners in 2020 to help foot a portion of the bill for that year’s show — the city would pay about $16,000 and the owners would cover the remaining $10,000. Business owners had also agreed to share some of the event’s duties, such as handing out garbage bags to encourage people to throw away their trash from the celebration.
Ultimately, the 2020 show was canceled after Washington State Parks rejected the city’s permit, although Phillips and the city council were already discussing canceling it themselves. The show did not return last summer, either, after the city opted against including funding for it in its 2021 budget.
Glasson told councilors that business owners have indicated they are willing to help foot some of the bill for this year’s fireworks show, although a specific dollar amount they would contribute is not yet known.
Along with being the first professional fireworks show the city has put on since 2018, it will also be the first show since the council voted to restrict the sale and use of consumer fireworks last November. Beginning in 2023, the sale of fireworks will be allowed within Long Beach city limits from June 29 to July 3, and the discharge of fireworks will be allowed from June 30 to July 4.
Pacific County’s Board of Commissioners approved similar restrictions, with consumer fireworks sales being reduced to four days, from July 1-4, and discharge being reduced to three days, from July 2-4. Ilwaco went a step further and banned the sale and use of consumer fireworks within its city limits, although the Port of Ilwaco will continue to host its popular professional fireworks show on the first Saturday of July each year, which is the 2nd in 2022.
