LONG BEACH — A frantic search for a missing swimmer off Long Beach on the Fourth of July ended in relief, with a 14-year-old girl safely reunited with her family.
At 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, a full-scale search was in progress for a missing child presumed to be in the surf just north of the Bolstad beach approach in Long Beach. At 9:15 p.m. a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter — followed shortly later by a motor lifeboat — joined other assets on the scene, including Pacific County Fire District No. 1 Surf Rescue, Long Beach police and fire departments, and Washington State Parks.
A small army and navy of searchers continued to comb the waters off Long Beach into the evening, as Independence Day celebrations continued all around. At 9:45 p.m. Monday the Coast Guard was still searching off the Seaview beach approach, but Surf Rescue returned to shore, and the fire chief told an Observer reporter on the scene that it was likely a false alarm.
According to officials with the Coast Guard, the child was spotted in the surf by a bystander and feared to be in trouble, generating the emergency call. The girl, later identified as a 14-year-old, was able to exit the surf before the arrival of Coast Guard personnel, officials said. However, it wasn’t immediately clear that she had safely exited the water, prompting emergency officials to continue searching.
“She was recovered and on shore before they could get to her position,” the Coast Guard told the Observer early Tuesday morning, once it was declared that the search was officially over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.