PENINSULA — What started as a random email several months ago has since snowballed into a project that has touched every Ocean Beach School District student and provided a helping hand to a local business in a time of economic crisis.
Thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Ocean Beach Education Foundation, the school district was able to purchase a new book for each of its nearly 1,100 enrolled students. And rather than going through a national chain bookstore, the district partnered with Time Enough Books, Ilwaco’s independent bookstore owned by Karla Nelson that is celebrating its 20th year in business.
“We chose to keep the money for the purchase of books in town,” said OBSD’s Tammy McMullen, who oversaw the ordering and distribution of the books for the district. “Karla and I worked together, and it made my heart happy we kept the money local.”
How it came together
The idea for the book donation came after Jeff Chabot, Ocean Beach Education Foundation president, received an email from a company the foundation has previously done business with about selling books at a discount to the foundation, and the foundation in turn distributes the books to students.
Chabot forwarded the email to OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley and said the foundation pledged to donate up to $10,000 from its Brown-Anderson Library Media Fund to allow the district to buy the books for its students. The fund has about $150,000 in it, and Chabot said the foundation is always looking for ways to financially support projects with it.
The fund is named after Helen Brown and Phyllis Anderson, two peninsula women who had a passion for reading and writing. In 1999, Brown set up a perpetual fund through their trust of $150,000, with the funds benefiting the school district’s various library and media centers.
Chabot didn’t find out until after the fact that the school decided to team up with Time Enough Books instead of the other company, which he said made him even happier.
“I didn’t even think of something like that, so I’m glad somebody else did,” said Chabot. “In a really hard financial time, when she told me that I went, ‘Oh, perfect.’ My wife and my kids both love that bookstore, they spend so much money in it.”
The foundation also just committed to making a $100,000 donation to help fund improvements for the science wing at the high school. The donation allowed the district to receive a $700,000 matching grant. In 2008, the foundation also provided grant money to the district so they could receive a low-interest loan to renovate Hilltop School’s auditorium.
“If you throw a little bit of money in, it can do good things,” said Chabot. “It’s amazing how much money is out there if you have the seed money to get the buy-in.”
In the fall, the foundation will also resume its normal process of awarding grants to teachers who submit an application for funds. The grants help allow teachers to purchase supplies and other items for their classrooms.
Abundance of books
With the funds in hand from the foundation’s donation, each of the district’s schools went about choosing the books for its students a little differently, according to Long Beach Elementary Music Teacher and Administrative Intern Tammy McMullen. McMullen oversaw the ordering and distribution of the books — 1,078 books in all.
At LBE, each class chose one or two different books for its students. Books for Ocean Park Elementary students were chosen based on themes and reading levels. At Hilltop, a book was chosen for each grade level. And at the high school, books were chosen based on a variety of different topics and reading levels.
To distribute the books, the district’s transportation department was enlisted to deliver the books to each of the LBE, OPE and Hilltop students. Since March, the department has also been delivering breakfast and lunch meals to families that need them on a daily basis.
“Our transportation department has been so busy, and we are so thankful for them. They are our heroes,” McMullen said.
The books chosen for high school students are available for the students to pick up from the school, if they so choose. The initial plan was for students to pick them up when they came in to clean out their lockers, but the locker clean outs took place before the books were able to arrive. The hope, McMullen said, is to distribute the books to high schoolers when returning their school-issued Chromebooks.
Seniors were able to pick out a book when they filmed their walk through the arch earlier this month, ahead of this weekend’s virtual graduation ceremony. The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 and will be streamed live on the Ilwaco High School Facebook page. It will be available on YouTube and the OBSD website following the live stream.
Additionally, a parade for the Class of 2020 will be held in the afternoon ahead of the graduation ceremony. The parade begins at 1 p.m. on June 13 at the high school. Attendees are asked to enter onto School Road from the 1st Street end to the west of the school. They are encouraged to honk, holler and celebrate the class’s success — in a safe and socially distanced manner.
