SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is offering a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course in South Bend.
The training is timed to precede the Great Washington ShakeOut https://www.shakeout.org.
This is the schedule:
• Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The course will be held in the South Bend at a location to be confirmed. Preregistration is required and the class has a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 24 participants.
This is all-risk, all-hazard training. This course is designed to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors and your neighborhood in an emergency situation.
CERT members receive 29 hours of initial training free of charge. The course is taught with classroom instruction for the first three days and practical exercises on the last day. Participants under age 18 must have parent/guardian permission to attend.
To register or for more information, contact Scott McDougall at 360-875-9338 or 360-642-9338 or email smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us, or Key McMurry 360-942-3184.
