PACIFIC COUNTY — Odds have increased for the county to have a white Christmas along with a prolonged period of frigid winter weather.
Snow is expected to start falling on Friday, Dec. 24, and last for up to the next 10 days as frigid arctic air settles over the region.
The European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecast predicts some locations may see over a foot of snow through Jan. 2, 2022, and the National Weather Service (NWS) isn’t far off.
“The probability of lowland snow increases by [Christmas] night into Sunday as temperatures continue to fall and the upper trough offshore continues to push moisture in the area,” the NWS stated.
"Temperatures are likely to fall to around [17F degrees] on Sunday and possibly to around [14F degrees] by Monday. This would allow snow levels to fall to sea level while showers as disturbances continue to rotate through,” the NWS added.
Snow totals predictions right now are remaining modest, with the NWS stating there is up to a 70% of 1 inch of snow, up to 30% chance of up to 4 inches, and a 10% chance of up to 12 inches through Monday.
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly Sunday, increasing the risk of snow melting before it freezes overnight. Road conditions could be treacherous on both Monday and Tuesday mornings.
“Overall, it will be turning much colder after Christmas and [is] expected to persist through next week,” the NWS stated. “True arctic areas may not arrive until the middle of next week, with increasing potential for drier weather.”
“There is still high uncertainty in exact snow amounts, location of heaviest amounts, and timing of the heaviest snow, but at least a dusting to 4 inches of snow appears likely to fall at many locations across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.”
Stepping away from the snowfall for a moment, the frigid temperatures next week will likely wreak havoc locally. Temps through next week are expected to remain in the low to mid-30s, with overnight lows dipping down into the 10s to even single digits.
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall and Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir have been hard at work preparing. McDougall is currently setting up multiple contingency plans, including warming shelters for the homeless.
“We are working with Pacific County Health and Human Services, the American Red Cross, and Grays Harbor College,” McDougall said. “The site in the south county will be the Grays Harbor facility Ilwaco, and the site in the north county will be the Riverview Center in Raymond.”
“Right now, the only missing piece is staffing. We have to have volunteers from the community to come forward to staff it,” he added.
Officials hope to have the facilities open by Christmas night in time for the more frigid overnight lows expected Sunday night and through the next week. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email McDougall at smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us to fill out the volunteer application.
The likelihood of treacherous travel conditions from snow-covered and ice-covered roadways is ever so increasing, and residents are being asked to think ahead. Travelers are being advised to have emergency supplies in their vehicles in case they get stranded or have to spend an extended period inside their vehicle.
